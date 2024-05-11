Hamas publishes first sign of life for Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell

Nadav Popplewell was kidnapped on Oct 7 by Hamas - Ayelet Svatitzky

Hamas has released a video of Nadav Popplewell, in the first sign of life for the 51-year-old British-Israeli hostage since he was kidnapped on Oct 7.

The brief 11-second clip posted by Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, features Mr Popplewell confirming his name and his home in Kibbutz Nirim in southern Israel.

It was not clear when he was taken or what state of health he is in. In the video, he can be seen with a bruise on his right eye.

The footage is superimposed with text in Arabic and Hebrew that reads: “Time is running out. Your government is lying.”

Hamas will release the full video later on Saturday, according to reports from affiliated media outlets.

Mr Popplewell was kidnapped from his home during Hamas’s Oct 7 attack along with his mother, Hanna Peri, who was released during a one-week truce in November – the only pause so far in more than seven months of war.

Mr Popplewell’s older brother was killed in the attack.

Third time hostages in video

The video is the third time that footage of hostages has been released in less than a month.

On April 27 the group released a video showing two hostages alive – Keith Siegel and Omri Miran.

Three days before that it broadcast another video showing hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin alive.

Some 250 people were abducted to the Gaza Strip on Oct 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel.

Israeli officials say 128 of them are still held captive in the Palestinian territory, including 36 who are dead.

The attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

In Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, at least 34,971 people have been killed so far, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

