Hamas member and teenager killed in separate West Bank raids

Israeli soldiers block a road in the West Bank. Palestinian reports say two people were killed in Israeli army raids in the West Bank on Monday. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Palestinian reports say two people were killed in Israeli army raids in the West Bank on Monday.

The Palestinian militant organization Hamas said that a member of its military arm had been killed in Tulkarem. According to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah, a 15-year-old boy was shot dead in a separate incident in Fara, south of Tubas. Five other people were injured by gunfire. An Israeli army spokesman said that the reports were being investigated.

The situation in the occupied West Bank has worsened considerably since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7. Since then, 512 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or attacks of their own, according to the local health ministry.

The Israeli army said on Monday that around 4,150 wanted Palestinians had been arrested in the West Bank since the start of the war. Around 1,750 of them belonged to Hamas, it said.