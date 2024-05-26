Hamas fires rockets into Israel as ceasefire talks set to resume

Insights from Haaretz, BBC, and UN News

The News

Hamas launched at least eight rockets from Gaza aimed at Tel Aviv, the first attack on the central Israeli city since January.

No serious injuries were reported in the attack, but it comes at a precarious time for Israel: The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered the country to halt its military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah and the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he is seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, several European countries said they would recognize a Palestinian state, which Israel opposes, and Israel’s top lawmakers are souring on the war’s current trajectory.

Hamas and Israel are set to resume hostage and ceasefire talks this week.

SIGNALS

Rocket attack was likely as troops moved on Rafah

Sources: The Times of Israel, Haaretz

The Israeli military had predicted a Hamas rocket attack as troops advanced further into Rafah, The Times of Israel reported. Previously, Hamas has carried out attacks from areas where Israeli troops moved, in part to prevent Israeli forces from capturing Hamas’ weapon stockpiles. Israeli politicians used the attack as evidence that Israel should continue its operation in Rafah, despite the ICJ order, and as a means to reunite themselves. War cabinet member Benny Gantz, who previously threatened to quit the cabinet over Netanyahu’s handling of the war, said “today’s barrage from Rafah is proof that the IDF must act wherever Hamas is.”

Ceasefire talks set to resume this week

Sources: Al Jazeera, BBC, Reuters

Israel’s war cabinet met on Sunday to discuss hostage and ceasefire negotiations, and talks with Hamas are reportedly set to resume on Tuesday. But those discussions could stumble on the terms to end hostilities: Hamas has reiterated its demand for a permanent ceasefire, which Israel still opposes. With the latest attack, the BBC wrote, Hamas may be “trying to show its strength” ahead of the talks — “or it may be trying to derail them.” European Union ministers are also meeting with counterparts from Arab states Monday as the continent remains divided over recognizing a Palestinian state. Spain, Ireland, and Norway said they would do so, while France and Germany are opposed.

Aid trucks enter Gaza, but unclear if humanitarian groups can get to them

Sources: Associated Press, UN News

Aid trucks entered Gaza from southern Israel again on Sunday after the US and Egypt struck a new agreement to bypass the Rafah crossing, which Egypt has refused to reopen after Israel took control of the Palestinian side. Aid was routed through the Kerem Shalom crossing, but it was unclear if humanitarian groups could access it because of the fighting. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said last week it suspended food distribution in Rafah because it couldn’t access food distribution centers due to the military operation. A spokesperson said: “We have a lot of people on the ground ready to provide aid and provide services, but … we are simply unable to distribute food.”