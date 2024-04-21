Hamas condemns U.S. House for passing Israel aid package as alleged mass grave found

Palestinians take what is left of their belongings from their destroyed house following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday on April 20, 2024. An Israeli attack on Ridwan family house, leaving many injured and at least 9 dead including 6 children and tow women, Medical sources said. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

April 21 (UPI) -- Hamas, the Palestinian militia that controls Gaza, blasted the U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday after the legislature passed a massive aid package that includes tens of billions of dollars for Israel.

The U.S. House passed the bill Saturday as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., drew on Democratic support to push the $95 billion aid plan, which also includes funds for Ukraine and Taiwan. Johnson split the package into four bills, each of which easily passed the lower chamber.

"We consider this step a confirmation of the official American complicity and partnership in the war of extermination waged by the fascist occupation army against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said in an English-language statement.

Israeli forces have killed 34,097 people in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday. Another 76,980 people have been injured by Israeli troops in what Hamas called the "systematic destruction of cities and residential neighborhoods and all civil facilities and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

"The administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, bear political, legal, and moral responsibility for alleged war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people as it claimed that U.S. support for Israel violates international law, Hamas said.

Hamas revealed Sunday that an alleged mass grave was discovered in the Nasser Medical Complex that contains hundreds of bodies of different ages who "were executed in cold blood and buried" by Israeli troops within the hospital's courtyards.

"This, in addition to the many mass graves that were found, especially in hospital courtyards, reaffirms the extent of the crimes and atrocities committed by the Zionist occupation army and raises questions about the fate of thousands of Palestinians who are still missing after the fascist occupation army withdrew from areas in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said."

Palestinians mourns relatives killed in Israeli bombing at Al-najar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Saturday on April 20, 2024. An Israeli attack on Ridwan family house, leaving many injured and at least 9 dead including 6 children and tow women, Medical sources said. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

The horrific crimes committed by this criminal army and the mass killings of defenseless civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, in hospitals, shelters and displacement centers, tents, and residential neighborhoods would not have been possible without unlimited political and military support and the cover that the administration of US President Biden gives."