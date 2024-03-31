Hamas condemns Biden’s reported new arms transfer to Israel

A wounded Palestinian boy stands beside the rubble of his house destroyed by an overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, March 25, 2024. Thirty-one Palestinians, most of them children and women, were killed. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

March 31 (UPI) -- Hamas has condemned President Joe Biden after his administration reportedly approved the transfer of more bombs and fighter jets to Israel amid its war in Gaza.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the White House has approved sending 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs to Israel in a new arms transfer that it was not required to report to Congress.

"We strongly condemn the intention of the Biden administration to send new shipments of weapons, including missiles and warplanes, to the criminal Zionist entity, which confirms the full partnership of this administration in the brutal war of extermination waged by the Nazi-Zionist occupation against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said in a statement.

The Palestinian militia, which rules Gaza, said that Israel seeks "to exterminate" Palestinians and displace them from their land with the "unlimited political and military support" of the Biden administration for Israel's occupation and "fascist policies."

"It confirms the lie of the American positions regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and the catastrophe caused by the American-backed Zionist killing machine," Hamas said.

Hamas said that the ideas that the United States proposes to protect civilians "are aimed at misleading and covering up the ongoing crimes of the occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip."

"We call on the international community and the United Nations to impose a complete ban on the supply of weapons to the criminal Zionist entity, and to take steps to stop the aggression, leading to holding the occupation and its leaders accountable for the violations and crimes against humanity they have committed," Hamas said.

The U.S. Defense Department also recently revealed that Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $33 million order for engineering and technical services, configuration, mission readiness and other buzzwords for F-16 fighter jets to countries that include Israel.