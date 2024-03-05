'It's on Hamas': Cease-fire talks in Cairo end without signs of a breakthrough. Live updates

Negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages concluded Tuesday with no clear signs of progress before next week's start of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that represents an unofficial deadline for an agreement.

Egyptian officials hosting three days of discussions in Cairo said Hamas made a proposal before Tuesday's session ended and it would be presented to Israel, which did not attend the talks.

“The negotiations are sensitive,'' Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Monday. "I can’t say there is optimism or pessimism, but we haven’t yet reached a point at which we can achieve a cease-fire.”

President Joe Biden said last week that he was hopeful a deal would be in place around this time, and U.S. officials have been touting a six-week cease-fire that would bring the release of some hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. But Hamas leaders demand a permanent end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and they have declined Israel's request for the names of the hostages to be freed.

“It is on Hamas to make decisions about whether it is prepared to engage,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, noting that a temporary truce "can set the conditions for an enduring resolution.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected what he branded as Hamas' "delusional'' demands and insisted that, truce or not, his military will at some point pursue the militants in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where an estimated 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering.

Besides the permanency of a cease-fire, the sides have also yet to agree on the terms of the return home of northern Gaza residents, the ratio of a hostage-to-prisoner exchange and which imprisoned militants would be released.

“Hamas is open to proposals and initiatives that are consistent with its position calling for a cease-fire, withdrawal, the return of the displaced, the entry of relief convoys and reconstruction,” Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha said.

Israelis block a road as they demand the release of the hostages from Hamas captivity during a protest outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2024.

Developments:

∎ An overnight Israeli airstrike killed at least 17 people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, Palestinian officials said. The nearby European Hospital said it had received 17 bodies.

∎ The Gaza Health Ministry said 15 children have starved to death at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and six others are at risk of dying from malnutrition and dehydration. The U.N. has confirmed at least 10 such deaths in the devastated area.

Aid airdrops a sign of desperation, not substitute for trucks

U.S. Central Command said that, along with Jordan, it dropped 36,800 ready-to-eat meals into food-deprived northern Gaza on Tuesday, the second U.S. airdrop since Saturday.

The airdrops last weekend cost about $665,000 and involved three U.S. and two Jordanian C-130 cargo planes, according to a congressional source briefed on the matter.

Central Command, which oversaw the operation, used mass texts to alert Palestinians the aid was on its way, according to the source who was not authorized to speak publicly. The operation was coordinated with Israel.

John Kirby, the White House spokesman for national security matters, said 66 bundles of aid containing 38,000 meals were dropped over the weekend and more are in the works. He said the U.S. has provided more than $180 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Gaza since the war started, more than any country, but he acknowledged airdrops are not nearly as efficient as aid trucks.

“They are certainly an indication of how desperate things are that we’re now going to have to resort to airdrops,'' Kirby told CNN. "You can’t replicate the size, the scale, the scope and the speed with which you can get things on the ground (with trucks), but unfortunately … the numbers of trucks going in just hasn’t been enough.’’

− Tom Vanden Brook

Contributing: The Associated Press

