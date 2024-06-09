Halpin, McCombie on hits, misses of legislative session

Host Jim Niedelman takes a look at the overall legislative session with House Minority Leader Tony McCombie and State Senator Mike Halpin.

“My biggest concern […] is just making sure that these good programs that we passed, when it comes to rental assistance, first time home buying, youth employment, after-school programs, is to make sure that money is spent proportionately in the districts like mine and Mayor McCombie’s that have those needs,” Halpin said.

“We have $5 billion sitting in the road and construction fund, unfortunately,” McCombie said. “This is money that needs to be spent on our roads and bridges throughout the state, through our counties, through our townships, and unfortunately I don’t think there was an aggressive enough push for that.”

To hear more from the panelists, click on the video.

Question of the week

And now we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think were the most significant accomplishments or failures from the Illinois legislative session? Please share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.