Weather permitting, HALO-Flight will host a blood drive with the Coastal Bend Blood Center on Thursday.

The center is in "desperate need of blood," according to a news release.

The blood drive will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the HALO-Flight Corpus Christi Base at 1843 FM 665.

HALO-Flight, South Texas’ only nonprofit emergency air ambulance service, is hosting the blood drive in honor of 150 individuals who have benefited from their Blood on Board Program — a project that was established in 2019 in response to the need for blood transfusion during trauma/medical flights.

Travis Patterson, HALO-Flight CEO, said the blood drive is not only a way for them to honor those who benefited from the program, but also "an opportunity for our community to come together and support a cause that saves lives."

Donors will have the opportunity to meet HALO staff and tour their facility, as well as receive a T-shirt and Blue Bell ice cream voucher courtesy of the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: HALO-Flight, Coastal Bend Blood Center to host blood drive Thursday