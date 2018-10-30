Halloween Makeup For Last-Minute Partygoers

Going out for Halloween but still don’t have a costume? Makeup can help.
That’s right, you don’t need an elaborate Heidi Klum–level costume to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve. Sometimes, all you need is a little makeup (and brushes) and a few minutes in front of the mirror to transform yourself into someone (or something) else.
The best part about a makeup “costume” is that it can be worn with the clothes you already have in your closet ― perfect for all you last-minute Halloween-ers out there. And if you do have a costume, a little makeup can certainly enhance it.
To help inspire your creativity, check out the (mostly) easy, last-minute makeup tutorials below. We promise they aren’t just your average vampire and mummy looks:
1 Pop Art
2 Wonder Woman
3 Glam Mummy
4 A Sparkly Mermaid
5 A Werewolf
6 Easy Wounds
7 A Deer
8 An Alien
9 A Vampire
10 Gangster Clown Skull
11 Grunge Witch
12 A Unicorn
13 A Broken Doll
14 Easy Halloween Skull
15 Batgirl
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.