    Halloween Makeup For Last-Minute Partygoers

    Julia Brucculieri

    Going out for Halloween but still don’t have a costume? Makeup can help. 

    That’s right, you don’t need an elaborate Heidi Klum–level costume to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve. Sometimes, all you need is a little makeup (and brushes) and a few minutes in front of the mirror to transform yourself into someone (or something) else. 

    The best part about a makeup “costume” is that it can be worn with the clothes you already have in your closet ― perfect for all you last-minute Halloween-ers out there. And if you do have a costume, a little makeup can certainly enhance it.

    To help inspire your creativity, check out the (mostly) easy, last-minute makeup tutorials below. We promise they aren’t just your average vampire and mummy looks: 

    1 Pop Art

    2 Wonder Woman

    3 Glam Mummy

    4 A Sparkly Mermaid

    5 A Werewolf

    6 Easy Wounds

    7 A Deer

    8 An Alien

    9 A Vampire

    10 Gangster Clown Skull

    11 Grunge Witch

    12 A Unicorn

    13 A Broken Doll

    14 Easy Halloween Skull

    15 Batgirl

