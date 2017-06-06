Halle Berry Is *Not* Pregnant, Thank You Very Much

From Redbook

Halle Berry made an appearance at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday, and instead of focusing on her commitment to raising awareness for homeless and low-income individuals, all anyone could talk about was the star's alleged "baby bump."

Berry wore head to toe silver, and appeared to cradle her "bump" on the red carpet. Berry's rep told Page Six on Monday, "It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant."

Anyone who's ever worn sequins knows how unforgiving the material can be - clearly, the light just managed to hit Berry in a way that highlighted her (enviable) curves.

Just three weeks ago, Berry posted a (probably?) naked photo to Instagram, so it seems pretty obvious this was just a poor choice of posing. We've all been there, Halle.

