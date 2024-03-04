Hall of Fame Village remains closed today; shooting deemed 'isolated domestic incident'

CANTON ‒ The Hall of Fame Village campus will remain closed today following a shooting Sunday afternoon at the 100-acre sports and entertainment complex.

The incident happened outside around 4 p.m.

"Police and witnesses say this was an 'isolated domestic dispute' and not a targeted attack on the Village," Anne Graffice, executive vice president of global marketing and public affairs, said in a prepared statement Sunday.

Canton police Lt. Dennis Garren said the victim was in serious condition Sunday.

Graffice said the victim's injury was not life threatening, but the shooter has not been apprehended as of Sunday evening.

"The Village has been closed and no other guest injuries or incidents have been reported," she said. "We have spoken to (Mayor William V. Sherer II) and we’re working closely with local authorities. Our team responded well, our security cameras (over 120 cameras) around (the) property have also captured video of the incident and shooter. We have turned those over to the police."

She described the shooting as a "very unfortunate isolated incident."

Graffice said the Village will add security over the next week out of an abundance of caution.

"The safety and security of our guests, our team, and our entire campus is our number one priority — our closing of the Village is being done as a reflection of that commitment," she said. "We have welcomed millions of guests over the last few years since opening, and take great pride in creating a safe and secure environment for them to enjoy."

Canton police: One shot at Canton Hall of Fame Village

Graffice advised prospective visitors to check the Village website for any updates to campus operating hours for Tuesday.

"We look forward to welcoming all our guests back at that time," she said.

The Hall of Fame Village is home to restaurants, a brewery, sports dome, practice fields, amusement park rides and the 23,000-seat Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The development, which wraps around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, also will include a water park and hotel.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hall of Fame Village shooting victim's injuries not life-threatening