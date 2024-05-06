Hall of Fame Alumni Gala will pay tribute to legendary Detroit students

The year was 1990. The boys basketball team at Detroit Southwestern had won its first of two consecutive Michigan High School Athletic Association Class A titles with one of the most talented collections of players in state history.

Coached by the legendary Perry Watson, the decorated state championship squad included three players that would later make their presence known in the National Basketball Association: Howard Eisley, Voshan Leonard and Jalen Rose. Southwestern’s roster that season also included other skilled players that would go on to make significant contributions to college programs across Michigan and beyond, including Elton Carter, Garland Mance, Dannie Hayes, Michael Hamilton, Kamau Alexander, Quincy Bowens and Marcus Wourman.

One name that does not appear in the scorebook compiled at The Palace of Auburn Hills from Southwestern’s 67-54 state championship victory over Saginaw on March 24, 1990, belongs to Ty Mopkins. In fact, Mopkins never suited up for the Prospectors or any basketball team that season. Nonetheless, nearly 35 years later, the native Detroiter who has found his own fame as a celebrated designer, says the powerhouse Southwestern basketball teams of his day and the now-closed school continue to inspire him.

Before celebrated Detroit designer Ty Mopkins began showing fans new and exciting ways to represent their favorite hometown teams, the Detroit schools he attended inspired him. And Mopkins' love for Detroit and Detroit schools will be on display when he attends the third annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Hall of Fame Alumni Gala presented by the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) Foundation and DPSCD. The event is May 11 at Mumford High School.

“I never played for him, but Perry Watson was a great mentor to me, and Jalen Rose is a great friend,” explained Mopkins, a 1990 graduate of Southwestern, whose connection to Rose has been vividly displayed through apparel — including custom Starter brand jackets — worn by the University of Michigan “Fab Five” legend and other celebrities, along with everyday folks representing many walks of life. “Southwestern was a melting pot and that championship spirit created by the basketball team was felt by all of the students, and everyone had the mentality that we were champions.

“This was the first high school team to be sponsored by Nike. We were accustomed to seeing top-tier college coaches at our school, and seeing Isiah Thomas and John Salley (Detroit Pistons stars) at our games. Seeing that, we all thought we could be great and successful.”

And Mopkins’ desire to help all Detroit public schools students be “great” is his motivation for participating in the third annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Hall of Fame Alumni Gala presented by the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) Foundation and DPSCD. The event, to be held Saturday, May 11, at Mumford High School is a fundraiser for the DPSCD Foundation, which provides scholarships, programs and other resources that help students across the district to excel in K-12, college, careers and in life.

Community partnerships established by the DPSCD Foundation includes a recent collaboration with Detroit Pistons standout Cade Cunningham. Through the establishment of Cade's Care Closets, funded by a $60,000 donation from Cunningham, toiletries, hygiene products and non-perishable snacks will be made available for students to access across DPSCD's five current health hubs located at Osborn, Central/Durfee, Western, East English Village at Finney and Southeastern.

“It’s an honor to be able to give back,” said Mopkins, who, like the Southwestern players that were developed by coach Watson, has become known for his versatility, as exhibited by the many titles and labels that have been used to define him, like “lifestyle manager,” “brand ambassador,” “sneaker influencer” and “philanthropist.” Mopkins is even associated with a line of wine and spirits, which he said attendees will be able to sample at the Gala. “This event is like coming full circle and it’s great because everyone will be able to see the true essence and power of what it means to get a Detroit Public Schools education.”

The theme of this year’s Hall of Fame Alumni Gala is “Legends of the Game: A Celebration of DPSCD Through the Years.” In this instance, “Game” extends beyond the courts and playing fields where so many Detroit Public Schools student-athletes have excelled through the years, and applies more to the game of life, given that the event organizers have promised a tribute to “DPSCD legends that have shaped our history and the bright stars forging our future.”

And in between enjoying a “stationed dinner,” music performed by Detroit’s All City Marching Band, along with special performances by rapper Doug E. Fresh, jazz saxophonist Jeff Ponders II, and newly appointed Detroit poet laureate Jessica Care Moore; and the presentation of awards to community leaders that graduated from Detroit Public Schools. Mopkins will no doubt find time during the gala to reminisce about his entire Detroit Public Schools journey, which included time he spent at the “great” Tappan Elementary and Middle School.

“The value that you take away from being a graduate of a Detroit Public School is the act of togetherness; we take pride in our schools because our schools took pride in us,” said Mopkins, who on the afternoon of May 1 spent equal time talking about Southwestern and Tappan, where he was a member of the marching band, captain of the drumline and the recipient of a “big orange belt” from AAA for being captain of the school safety patrol. “I have traveled all over the world and I have never seen school pride like we have in Detroit. We wear our schools like a badge of honor.”

For Executive Chef Reva Constantine, a trip to Breithaupt Career and Technical Center — operated by Detroit Public Schools — when she was a student at Henry Ford High School (Class of 1997) was all that she needed to find her calling.

"I'm thankful for DPS," says Executive Chef Reva Constantine, who is shown with her husband, Chef Elijah Smith. Constantine says she discovered her calling thanks to training and nurturing she received as a high student at the Breithaupt Career and Technical Center. Constantine and Mitchell will provide desserts and other dishes prepared by their catering business during the third annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Hall of Fame Alumni Gale presented by the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) Foundation and DPSCD.

“Growing up, I always liked cooking for my mom. But I had no interest in being a chef, until I visited Breithaupt and the culinary classes felt so natural,” said Constantine, who made it a point on May 1 to express her gratitude for all of the instructors she had at Breithaupt. Constantine expressed extra-special appreciation for the nurturing she received from Chef Selene Toliver. “God led me to that route. It was just God and DPS instructors pouring into me.”

At the Hall of Fame Alumni Gala, Constantine will be representing Reva Constantine Events, which she operates with her husband, Chef Elijah Smith. The catering company is one of roughly 25 vendors that are expected to be a part of the gala — about 95% of those businesses are run by graduates of Detroit Public Schools. Constantine says her company will provide all of the desserts, along with four special entrees rooted in the African American Southern tradition. But on May 1, Constantine also served up a story that revealed that the Gala is far from an ordinary engagement for her.

“I’m thankful for DPS and I’m thankful for Breithaupt and the love they had for all of the students,” said Constantine, who was honored as “Student of the Year” while attending Breithaupt, which led to her receiving a scholarship to Schoolcraft College. “I only felt loved in all of the Detroit schools I attended. And being a product of the district, I know our history. And my message to our leaders would be to keep providing opportunities for our students.”

Constantine’s message was echoed by DPSCD Foundation President and CEO Kerrie Mitchell. On May 1, excitement could be heard in Mitchell’s voice when she described “reimagining” Samuel C. Mumford High School, 17525 Wyoming, for a “night to remember.” But while Mitchell wants the adults to have an amazing experience during the Gala, the 2003 graduate of Detroit King High School made it clear that the evening is still mostly about current DPSCD students.

"I never left Detroit," says Kerrie Mitchell, a 2003 graduate of Detroit King High School, who is the president and CEO of the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) Foundation. On May 11, the DPSCD Foundation and DPSCD are presenting the third annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Hall of Fame Alumni Gala presented by the DPSCD Foundation and DPSCD. The fundraiser will help provide additional resources for current students attending schools in the district.

“We want to bring our alumni together so that they can help us, and partner with us, so that we can continue to provide equitable opportunities for our students,” said Mitchell, who reported on the afternoon of May 1 that more than 700 tickets had already been purchased, with the goal of selling 850 by May 11. “We always want to think bigger for our students and this fundraiser supports scholarships and dual-enrollment experiences and other resources that allow us to service every student at every school in the best possible way.

“As a community, this is about investing in us because we’re all neighbors.”

Celebrating past, present and future Detroit students

What: Third annual Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Hall of Fame Alumni Gala, presented by the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) Foundation and DPSCD. The event, named after the late Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr., a longtime champion for Detroit students, is a fundraiser for the DPSCD Foundation, which provides scholarships, programs and other resources that help DPSCD students.

When: May 11, 2024 (Festivities kick off at 6 p.m.)

Where: Samuel C. Mumford High School, 17525 Wyoming, Detroit 48221

Special honorees: During the program, community leaders that graduated from Detroit Public Schools will be honored, including the Rev. Wendell Anthony (Central High School), who will receive the Tyrone E. Winfrey Changemaker Award; Bishop Charles Ellis III (Mumford), who will receive the Tyrone E. Winfrey Legend Award; and the Grant family, supporters of DPSCD through the Grant Family Foundation, who will receive the DPSCD Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award

Learn more: For more information, go to www.dpsfdn.org/alumni/comehome/.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Alumni from city schools will lift today's Detroit students at Gala