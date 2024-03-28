Hall County man asked Geek Squad to fix his phone. Now he’s in jail on child porn charges
A Gainesville man is facing 29 felony charges related to child pornography.
Investigators served a search warrant at the home of Danny White, 66, and K-9 Max, an electronic detection canine, discovered a hidden cellphone in his home.
On the phone were “visual sexual depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct” which resulted in 29 felony charges of electronic exploitation of a minor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police began their investigation on March 17, 2024, after they said White went to a Best Buy store to receive help with a new electronic device.
Store officials immediately notified the police, who then started their investigation.
“Rest assured, we will continue to investigate these types of cases aggressively as we have always done,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said. “The apprehension of those who seek to exploit or harm children will remain a top priority for the Gainesville Police Department. We will continue to devote efforts toward keeping our children and community safe from predators.”
White is being held at the Hall County Jail.
TRENDING STORIES:
Sexual assault suspect killed after opening fire on officers in Clayton County, police say
Usher investing in franchise bringing 9 popular hot chicken restaurants to Atlanta
Community raises nearly $25K for father of twin boys allegedly drowned by their mother
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: