Halfway through, here's what to know from the Arizona school facilities trial

The trial in a lawsuit challenging Arizona’s funding of public school facilities has hit its halfway mark, with plaintiffs expected to rest their case by Tuesday.

The case, brought by several school districts and school groups in 2017, could change Arizona’s funding system for school facilities and put the state on the hook to provide more help for repairs and replacements.

Plaintiffs allege the state fails to provide adequate funding for public schools to meet their capital needs — like new schools, additions to existing schools, repairs, buses, technology and books — which in turn affects students’ ability to meet the state’s academic standards.

Friday wrapped up the seventh day of arguments in the trial, which was scheduled for 14 days. The final planned trial date is June 25. Here are five takeaways so far.

Bonds and overrides are key, districts say

School districts receive discretionary money through the state’s Building Renewal Grant program, which is used to maintain existing schools, and the new school facilities fund, which is used to allocate money for new school buildings based on a formula.

Plaintiffs argue there are issues with both. The grant program is "slow and cumbersome," is not sufficiently funded and requires districts to demonstrate an existing deficiency — meaning preventative maintenance is not covered. The new school construction formula has not kept up with inflation and isn't adequate to build a school, they said.

That’s why school leaders said bonds and overrides are critical to providing a safe and comfortable learning environment.

Bonds and overrides are voter-approved measures that grant districts additional funding beyond their state-allocated budgets via secondary property taxes based on limited property values. Schools couldn’t cover capital needs without them, leaders testified.

This system creates disparities between districts that pass school bond and override measures and those that do not, plaintiffs said.

Bowie Unified School District, a rural district in southeastern Arizona, has no access to bond dollars, said Superintendent Daniel Erickson. Three roof repairs and a fencing project remain unfunded.

But in Yuma, Crane Elementary School District is using bond dollars at two schools where moisture caused tile flooring to "bubble." The state's School Facilities Division, which administers funding for building renewal, said the flooring "had not failed because it wasn’t a tripping hazard,” according to Crane Elementary’s chief of finance and operations, Dale Ponder.

“We didn’t want someone to get hurt. I’d feel like that’s negligence if there’s something that I know is a potential liability and I don’t do anything to address that,” Ponder said.

Lupita Hightower, the superintendent of Tolleson Elementary School District, said she has 365 aging air conditioning units she wants to replace.

“Our operations team calls it whack-a-mole. You’re fixing one, but then another one is failing,” Hightower said.

The division approved less than 10 replacements because the others, though old, have not yet failed, she said. They likely will use bond money.

Defense says most school building renewal projects are approved

The defense, which is being led by lawyers for the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature, said an overwhelming majority of projects are approved for Building Renewal Grant funding, citing a spreadsheet of grant applications to the School Facilities Division, which is part of the Arizona Department of Administration.

Since 2021, only six of Crane Elementary School District’s 209 grants were denied, according to the defense. At Tolleson Elementary, all 18 grant applications were approved.

Witnesses suggested the defense’s spreadsheet was incomplete because the division sometimes discourages districts from even applying.

According to the defense, Tolleson Union High School District received just four denials in the past five years, but Superintendent Jeremy Calles said there were “plenty of projects” for which the School Facilities Division instructed them not to submit an application due to a lack of funds or eligibility.

Likewise, Erickson said Bowie Unified submitted a proposal for a nearly $500,000 fencing project in 2023 that was rejected that same afternoon. The request was not listed in the defense’s spreadsheet.

And for Tucson Unified School District, where few applications were denied, building maintenance and repair manager Ed Lees said approval is only half the battle.

“It’s not so much being denied. It’s the length of time that it takes,” Lees said.

Money for building repairs comes slowly — if ever

Building renewal grants address deficiencies identified under the state’s minimum adequacy guidelines, which provide baseline standards for school facilities. Those grants are neither reliable nor timely, school leaders testified.

Witnesses described the application process as “inefficient at best” and the School Facilities Division as “woefully understaffed.”

Architect Mark Davenport, whose SPS+ Architects works primarily with schools, said his design projects sometimes sit idle for years while deficiencies fester and districts wait for available state funding.

Plaintiffs said Arizona has more than $170 million in unfunded school facility projects.

The School Facilities Division sent an email to its distribution list earlier this year stating the Building Renewal Grant fund lacks money to address all project requests and will only reward applications with an urgent fire, life or safety deficiency. All other requests would be placed on hold until the next round of funding in September, according to evidence presented by the plaintiffs.

Ponder said even though Crane Elementary has known minimum adequacy guideline deficiencies, it's still subject to indefinite wait times. Crane Elementary opted to use bond money on two roofing projects in limbo rather than wait until September to find out whether it would escape the queue.

“There’s no sense in dedicating time and resources to patch something we’re going to tear off anyway," Ponder said.

The defense argued the Legislature appropriates money to the grant fund annually, and since it was created about a decade ago, total appropriations have continued to climb. Two years ago, the Legislature doubled the amount appropriated to the fund to about $200 million, the defense said.

Deficiencies are plentiful, expert concludes

In a 2024 report, labor economics specialist Jesse Rothstein examined the 11 recent district facility inspections conducted by the state to draw statistical conclusions on the prevalence of deficiencies across every Arizona district.

All 11 districts had deficiencies related to carbon dioxide and noise levels, so Rothstein concluded at least 76% of Arizona districts have classrooms with those same deficiencies. The likelihood of finding 11 such deficiencies in a row, at random, is “astronomically small," said Rothstein, a University of California, Berkeley, professor.

Those findings suggest a large swath of Arizona districts could seek renewal grants to meet minimum adequacy guidelines, an endeavor that would further muck up what the plaintiffs allege is an already overburdened system.

Hightower, Tolleson Elementary’s superintendent, testified about the extent of the state's school inspection problems the plaintiffs allege.

The School Facilities Division "told me that they don’t have enough staff to be able to keep up with Building Renewal Grants, that they don’t have enough staff to be able to conduct inspections, that even if they did have enough staff, that they don’t want to be able to inspect all buildings because they are going to find things that they cannot fund,” Hightower said.

The defense poked holes in Rothstein’s statistical conclusions and suggested his estimates were inflated.

His CO2 conclusions didn’t consider the climate of the districts’ locations, the cause of the deficiencies or whether they would take money to fix, the defense said. At least one inspected district resolved its deficiency by turning on the air, the defense said.

Regarding ambient noise levels, the defense quoted from a deposition that stated at least some inspections were conducted in occupied classrooms that could skew measurements.

Districts have enough funding sources to meet standards, defense says

Davenport, the architect, said that although the new school construction formula has improved in recent years, it still does not allocate enough funding to build a school from scratch.

Formula funds for a recent project in Queen Creek Unified School District came up 20% short, he said. He had to make concessions, he testified: Instead of concrete sidewalks, some will be dirt and decomposed concrete; a majority of rooms won’t have carpeting, which is an industry standard for younger grades; and one in five classrooms won’t have access to natural light.

In a pinch, some schools also use stucco, which is less durable and requires more maintenance than brick-and-mortar masonry, Davenport said.

The defense pushed back on the narrative that the formula produces inadequate allocations.

During cross-examination, the defense emphasized that districts claiming to be short on funds continue to seek nonessential additions to their campuses, such as athletic fields or security systems. Those items are not covered under minimum adequacy guidelines.

Queen Creek and other districts construct buildings that go beyond the minimum adequacy guidelines in some aspects, Davenport said.

What’s more, districts have access to additional funding streams, such as carryforward, or unspent funds from previous years, that can address health and safety concerns not covered by the School Facilities Division, the defense said. Tolleson Union has the largest-ever carryforward balance in Arizona history at $73 million, Superintendent Calles testified. That’s money the defense suggested could address deficiencies or preventative maintenance.

Districts also can shift funding from maintenance and operations funds to an unrestricted account that can help build buildings, repaint, purchase alarm systems and provide other replacements, the defense argued.

The defense challenged Crane Elementary's decision to raise employee salaries by 4% next school year, which will cost more than $3 million amid maintenance concerns. The same was said of Tolleson Elementary, which raised teacher salaries by 1.5% to become one of the highest-paying in the state.

“There’s nothing in state law that requires you to have 88% of your basic state aid or (maintenance and operations) allocated to salaries and benefits,” said defense attorney Bill Richards.

