About Half of You Watch Netflix Ahead of a Significant Other, Survey Says





If you thought your significant other wasn't watching your favorite new show without you, think again.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, a recent Netflix (ticker: NFLX) survey found that 46 percent of streaming couples "cheated" by watching a show ahead ahead of their television partner. SurveyMonkey conducted the non-scientific survey in late December and gathered 30,267 responses.

The results don't bode well for trust among couples: 45 percent of respondents won't admit to cheating and 81 percent say they are repeat cheaters.

The phenomenon is most prominent in Brazil and Mexico, where 57 to 58 percent of couples admitted to cheating. Those in the Netherlands appear the most loyal to their partners with 73 percent saying they haven't cheated with Netflix.

"The Walking Dead," "Breaking Bad," "Stranger Things" and "Orange is the New Black" are among the leading cheating temptations. In one-quarter of cases, cheating happens after one's significant other goes to sleep -- though 53 percent of people surveyed said this "doesn't count," according to a news release.

Eighty percent of cheating isn't planned, with 66 percent of respondents of indicating "the shows are just so good we can't stop binging."

It seems that as long as streaming services are around, this cheating is inevitable. Happy Valentine's Day, Netflix.

David Oliver is Associate Editor, Social Media at U.S. News & World Report. Follow him on Twitter, connect with him on LinkedIn, or send him an email at doliver@usnews.com.