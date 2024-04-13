Half Penny Public House in south Salem changes hands as owner retires after 15 years

The Half Penny Public House is under new ownership after 15 years. The south Salem pub and restaurant is now owned by couple Wende Bennette-Kirkland and James Kirkland.

Monty Miller opened the Half Penny in 2009, and the restaurant and bar has been a staple since. It is known for its weekly dinner deals, live music, weekend breakfast and St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Miller said he's been at the Half Penny 24/7, seven days a week for 15 years and realized over the last few years it was time for a change.

"I had things happen that made me reevaluate my personal time and those feelings became stronger and stronger but I knew I couldn't just walk away from this place," Miller said, "... There was no balance for me, I'm an all-or-nothing guy, so this past year it really hit me."

Miller and Wende had actually known and worked with each other at what was formerly The Point in the '90s, in the space currently occupied by the Night Deposit Whiskey Library. Miller was a bartender, while Wende was a waitress and learned how to make drinks from him.

The two didn't stay in close contact, occasionally running into each other around town.

Wende said an exchange a year ago led to a serious discussion about buying the pub. She had stopped at the Half Penny for breakfast and spotted Miller. As the two caught up, she said she offhandedly asked him if he was selling.

"He cocked his head and said 'really?'" Wende said. "I laughed and said 'yes, this place is great!' A few months later, he swung by my place and asked if I was still interested."

Miller said her interest stuck with him, but once he reached out, the process slowly began. The transition of ownership took a while, with the Kirklands officially taking over in February, but Miller said he's grateful to have found a team as great as them.

"I felt like I was trying to adopt this baby and hoping everything goes just right so I can have this thing that has been my dream," Wende said. "Now, it's come true."

Resurfaced and realized dreams

The Kirklands are native Salemites, North Salem High School alums and have been married for six years.

Wende has worked in the service industry her entire life at various restaurants and bars. Her dream had always been to have a restaurant.

In 2008 she was hired as a winery ambassador at Willamette Valley Vineyards. She shelved her restaurant dreams, thinking she would eventually retire from the winery. But like many, the pandemic changed her role. Forced to work remotely, she yearned to be back in service and working with people. She left the job on her 16th anniversary with the winery.

James has a background in IT and electrical work and doesn't have food service experience. Wende said his background with equipment and technology has been indispensable at the restaurant, and their "yin and yang" skillsets are what make the operation possible.

"He is feeding my dream," Wende said. "He's doesn't just believe in me but he's impressed, and it's been a beautiful experience for our marriage ... I would've never believed I could do this with a partner and have them love it too."

She wants to reassure folks the menu, staff and operations will not change, save for improvements in functionality and potentially a fresh coat of paint.

From flipping burgers to bar management

Miller said it's bittersweet to be stepping away after working in the industry in Salem for 40 years. His career began at age 15 at the Burger King across the street from the Half Penny.

Prior to operating the Half Penny, Miller had worked at RAM Restaurant & Brewery, McMenamins Thompson Brewery & Public House, The Oasis, The Point, Jonathan's, West Side Tap House, McNary Golf Club and DaVinci's. He had 20 years of bartending experience before opening the Half Penny.

One of his proudest achievements is never having had a drink at his own bar, Miller said. This year marks his 18th sober.

The name Half Penny Public House is from Miller's time traveling in Europe when he was 20. He found himself in Dublin and out of money, but loved the town so much he began his first bartending job. On his route he had to cross the Ha'penny Bridge, which is what Miller ended up naming the public house. A photo of it hangs inside.

Miller began the Half Penny on a dare by his former business partner. While fishing in Belize for his 40th birthday, he got a call the space was available. He said there was no distinct "concept," as many restaurants have, but he just worked to provide good service.

Many know the spot for it's too-good-to-be-true nightly deals like "a buck a bone" ribs, which will continue under the new ownership.

Miller said St. Patrick's Day celebrations are some of his favorite memories, as he felt like "king for a day." The pub would be full of people, folks happily eating from the special Irish menu and listening to bagpipers, he said.

Some of his most "powerful" memories, where he learned about himself, the business and community, were through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he dislikes saying he's retiring and prefers to say he's "stepping away." With his newfound free time, Miller said he will do more outdoor activities, spend time with family and travel — including a fishing trip to Belize, at some point.

To keep up with the Half Penny, check out the website, thehalfpenny.com, and Facebook page.

Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Address: 3743 Commercial St. S

