A half-foot of rain measured in Lake Worth Beach as records smashed across South Florida

Rainfall records were toppled across South Florida on Friday as a sloppy system drove through the state,9 dumping a half-foot of rain in some areas of coastal Palm Beach County.

At Palm Beach International Airport, where the National Weather Service has its official gauge, 3.47 inches of rain was measured through Friday at 11:59 p.m. That by far beats the nearly century-old record of 1.64 inches set in 1925.

The West Palm Beach Police Department warned motorists late Friday to avoid the area of Southern Boulevard and Washington Road, where four cars had stalled in flood waters. And just south of the airport near Lake Worth Beach, rain measuring as high as 6.66 inches was recorded by the South Florida Water Management District. Forest Hill High School in Lake Worth Beach got 5.84 inches of rain.

Ana Torres-Vazquez, a meteorologist with the NWS in Miami, said a coastal convergence may have set up near Lake Worth Beach where onshore winds collided with winds moving west to east with the storm, causing an increase in rainfall over one area.

“You may have ended up with a bulls-eye around the Lake Worth region,” Torres-Vazquez said.

Although organizers with Palm Beach Pride were steadfast that the LGBTQ-friendly event would go on rain or shine, flooding in Lake Worth Beach’s Bryant Park ultimately forced them to cancel Saturday’s events. The Palm Beach Pride parade is scheduled to go on as normal on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. Pride festivities at Bryant Park open at noon on Sunday.

Alyssa Freeman, executive director of the Marine Industries of Palm Beach County, said attendance was low Friday at the Palm Beach International Boat Show in West Palm Beach but that it remained open.

National Weather Service rain totals for Friday, March 22, 2024.

The crowds were back Saturday despite overcast skies, she said.

“We have a ton of people here, which is very exciting,” Freeman said Saturday. “We are thinking Sunday will be our busiest day.” The boat show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Miami International Airport measured 2.34 inches of rain Friday, breaking the old record of 1.44 inches set for that day in 1925. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport had 2.52 inches of rain, which broke the previous record of .94 inches set for that day in 2008.

March has been abnormally wet in West Palm Beach, which measured a total of 8.01 inches of rain through Friday. That’s 5.68 inches higher than average and makes this month the fourth-wettest in 127 years of recordkeeping.

People brave the rain to see the superyachts Friday at the 42nd Palm Beach International Boat Show in West Palm Beach. The show concludes today.

Torres-Vazquez said Friday’s rainfall cannot be tied to a “climate change narrative," but she said at least some of the sogginess could be blamed on El Niño, which has a reputation for giving Florida wetter and cooler winters.

In West Palm Beach, meteorological winter ended Feb. 29 as the coolest in more than a decade. The average temperature December through February was 68.3 degrees, which is near normal, at 0.4 degrees warmer than the 30-year average.

West Palm Beach's coolest temperature was 47 degrees on Dec. 31. The temperature reached or exceeded 80 degrees on 20 days, which is below the average of 34 days.

In the past, El Niño typically meant winters marked by below-average temperatures. West Palm Beach has felt warmer-than-normal winters since 2010-2011, even during the strong El Niño event of 2015-2016.

"So, this year, with the background influenced by climate change, instead of cooler than normal, we are getting near-normal temperatures," said Florida climatologist David Zierden in an interview earlier this month. "Even with the increased cloudiness and rainfall impacting temperatures, they were just down to near normal."

El Niño, which was considered a strong event this past winter, is starting to fade. The Climate Prediction Center said in a March 14 forecast that the atmosphere will likely transition to neutral by June and then most likely flip to a La Niña pattern.

While climate scientists are hesitant to pin any single event on climate change, University of Miami senior research associate Brian McNoldy pointed to the Fifth National Climate Assessment that found a warmer world could mean more extreme rainfall events.

Change in annual precipitation if Earth's temperature rises 3.5 degrees above the pre-industrial average. The Earth was about 2.45 degrees above in 2023.

According the assessment, if Earth’s temperature rises 3.6 degrees above the pre-industrial average measured from 1851 to 1900, the number of days with precipitation in the top 1% of historical rainfall events in Palm Beach County will increase by 5% compared to the 30-year norm. The Earth was about 2.45 degrees above the pre-industrial average in 2023.

At the same time, there will be little change in the amount of annual rainfall, according to the assessment.

“In general, the atmosphere moistens by 7% for every 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming,” McNoldy said in a message Saturday. “And that is true, in a large scale, but it’s not uniformly distributed.”

Following spotty showers Saturday, Sunday is forecast to be mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature in West Palm Beach of 77 degrees.

