UPDATE: The current tornado warning will be expiring at 6:30 a.m., says the NWS

The warning was for Dallas, Kaufman and Rockwall counties.

"The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and damaging winds are still expected with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. for north central Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect forDallas and Kaufman counties until 6:30 a.m.," according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 6:30 a.m.

Tips for finding shelter during a tornado

According to the NWS, acting quickly is key to staying safe during a tornado. Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

• If you are indoors: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

• If you are at your workplace or school: In accordance with your tornado drill, proceed calmly and swiftly to the assigned tornado shelter location. Steer clear of windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open areas such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: If a tornado is on its way, seek shelter inside a solid building immediately. Sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe places to be.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being inside a vehicle during a tornado is not a safe option. Drive towards the closest shelter. If reaching a safe shelter is not possible, either crouch down in your car and shield your head, or leave your vehicle and find shelter in a ditch or ravine.

Do you have an emergency kit ready in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service