UPDATE: Tornado warning expected to expire at 8 p.m., says the NWS

The warning was for Collin and Grayson counties.

"The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However, hail and strong wind gusts are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for northern Collin County and southern Grayson County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight for north central Texas," says the NWS Fort Worth TX.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

Tips for staying safe during a tornado

To ensure your safety during a tornado, remember that acting promptly is crucial, according to the NWS. Stay informed about tornado watches and warnings through regular updates on local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

• If you are indoors: When a tornado warning is issued, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room that lacks windows. Take your pets with you if time permits.

• If you are at your workplace or school: In accordance with your tornado drill, proceed calmly and swiftly to the assigned tornado shelter location. Steer clear of windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open areas such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: Seek shelter inside a safe building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent.

• If you are in a vehicle: It is not safe to remain in a vehicle when a tornado strikes. The most appropriate action is to drive to the closest shelter available. If unable to reach a secure shelter, either crouch down in your car, covering your head, or abandon the vehicle and seek refuge in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.

Do you have an emergency kit ready in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service