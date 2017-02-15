Half-Brother of North Korean Strongman Kim Jong-Un Reportedly Killed in Malaysia by Female Assassin

The estranged half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was killed in Malaysia, reportedly by at least one female assassin wielding poison, according to South Korean media reports.

Kim Jong-nam, 45, was attacked Monday at Kuala Lumpur’s airport while waiting for a flight home to Macau, where he lived in exile, officials said.

“A woman came from behind and covered his face with a cloth laced with a liquid,” Police Chief Fadzil Ahmat told Bernama, the Malaysian state news agency.

The eldest son of the late ruler Kim Jong-il was expected to succeed his father, but his younger half-brother ascended instead.

The elder son has lived in exile for at least a decade, and has criticized his half-brother’s rigid regime, according to reports.

His downfall started when he was caught in 2001, along with his wife and son, trying to enter Tokyo on false passports. He told officials the family wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Monday’s assault has been reported to North Korean officials and an autopsy will be conducted, according to Bernama.

