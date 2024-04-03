Half of 2024 days have seen rain or snow in NJ. Stats on just how rainy this year has been

We have all heard the old saying, "April showers bring May flowers." But so far, 2024 has been along the lines of January, February, and March showers bring more April showers and eventually we might see the May flowers.

New Jersey has seen an exceptionally rainy start to 2024 with above normal levels of rain, below normal levels of snow, and around half of the year's days seeing some sort of precipitation.

Here is a recap of 2024 so far based off of data from the National Weather Service.

How much rain have we seen in New Jersey?

The first three months of 2024 have been quite rainy with a fair amount of dark and dreary days to ring in the spring season.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mount Holly Weather Forecast Office has recorded 17.61 inches of rain between Jan. 1 and March 31. The normal amount of rain for this period is 10.08 inches.

The Newark area saw 15.26 inches of rain during this time, almost 5 inches more than the normal amount of 10.53 inches.

Now, more inches of rain, thunderstorms, and a wind advisory have kicked off April 2024 with 2 to 3 inches of rain expected in New Jersey through Thursday.

How much snow has fallen?

On the other hand, the first three months of many years have historically been met with snowfall. This year however the snow fell short.

Mount Holly recorded only 12.4 inches of snow between Jan.1 and March 31 as compared to the normal amount of 20.4 inches.

The Newark area saw 12.2 inches of snow compared to a normal 24.8 inches.

Total days of precipitation

January, February and March account for 91 of 2024's 366 days.

During these first 91 days of the year, Mount Holly recorded 46 days with some type of precipitation. This equals about half, equating to 50.55%.

The Newark area saw over half of its days with precipitation totaling 50 out of 91 days, a whopping 54.95%.

By the end of the first week of April, days 93 through 95 will also be on the books as precipitation days.

April's outlook from NOAA

Each month the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center issues a climate outlook for the month ahead including temperature and precipitation. While these outlooks are not forecasts with specific temperatures or precipitation amounts, they do provide some insight on what the month could look like.

According to the U.S. climate outlook for April 2024, most of New Jersey has between a 40% and 50% chance of leaning above normal precipitation amounts. The average precipitation amount for New Jersey in April is between 3 inches and 4 inches.

In terms of temperature, New Jersey has between a 33% and a 40% chance of leaning above normal. The average temperature for New Jersey in April is between 45 and 55 degrees.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New Jersey rain totals well above average for 2024