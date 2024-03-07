With Haley out, Youngkin endorses Trump for president

After dodging questions for months about who he planned to endorse in the 2024 race for president, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin went public with his support for the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

He made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday evening after Nikki Haley announced her plan to suspend her campaign and left Trump as the last remaining active candidate in the race for the Republican nomination.

"Voters in the Commonwealth and across the country have spoken loudly for President Donald J. Trump," Youngkin said in the post. "It's time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted his endorsement for former President Donald Trump on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night.

Trump won the Virginia primary on Tuesday with 63% of the Republican vote to Haley's 35%. Youngkin had said that he would ultimately back the Republican on the 2024 ballot, which appears likely to be Trump.

Backlash from Democrats

Backlash from Virginia Democrats has been swift.

City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called Youngkin's endorsement of Trump a "slap in the face" in a post on X. Stoney announced his plan in December to run for governor in 2025.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney responded to Youngkin's endorsement with disapproval, also in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"When people show you who they are, believe them…the first time. Donald Trump’s presidency was a disaster; he refused to concede the [2020] election, incited an insurrection, and is under 91 indictments," said Virginia Senate Democratic Chair Mamie Locke in a post on X.

Virginia Senate Democratic Chair Mamie Locke issued a rebuke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's endorsement of Trump.

The Democratic Party of Virginia called Youngkin's endorsement of Trump a "decision that he will live with for the rest of his life."

"To see Glenn Youngkin endorse a man who called the Nazis that came to our very own Charlottesville ‘very fine people’ is more proof of his lack of political courage and leadership ability," Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in an emailed statement. "Leaders stand up to what’s wrong, they speak out, they do what is right for the people, they don’t sell out for their own future. What is so sad is that a man who cares deeply about his legacy now knows when they write the story of his life, every one will begin with these words: what the hell was he thinking?"

Youngkin, was rumored to have been exploring a 2024 presidential run before Republicans lost the Virginia House of Delegates and failed to take back the Senate in November, in what was seen as a referendum on his administration. According to Virginia statute, governors cannot serve two consecutive terms.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin puts his support behind Trump