Haley wants Trump legal cases ‘dealt with’ before election

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley wants all of former President Donald Trump’s legal cases to be “dealt with” prior to the presidential election.

“We need to know what’s going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don’t think any of it’s going to get heard," she said in an interview Thursday with NBC News’ “Meet the Press."

Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador and the only other candidate in the Republican primary, commented a day after the Supreme Court set an expedited schedule to hear a case regarding Trump’s immunity from prosecution, POLITICO previously reported.

In the meantime, his federal trial for attempting to overturn the 2020 election is still frozen and may not happen for several months.

“I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too. You don’t get complete immunity,” Haley said.

Trump recently dealt a heavy blow to Haley on her home turf of South Carolina, where she was governor. He won nearly 60 percent of the vote in that state's Republican primary on Saturday.

The pair’s next matchups come this weekend, with contests in Idaho, Missouri, Washington, D.C., and North Dakota before more than a third of all GOP delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday.