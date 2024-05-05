Haley supporters could be in play for Biden

Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican Presidential race on March 6. That was a day after a weak showing on Super Tuesday.

But she continued to get at least 10 percent of the vote after withdrawing in the primaries for states like Georgia, Washington, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania with more primaries on the way in May.

How important are Haley voters in this election, and is there any reason to think they’ll vote for Biden in substantial numbers to make a difference?

Host Jim Niedelman returns with former Iowa State Rep. David Millage and Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins to discuss that and more.

“The polls have shown that Nikki Haley is still drawing somewhere close to 20 percent. Now, whether or not they turn out for Donald Trump come November … I don’t know that they have a place to go back to,” Perkins said.

“I’m one of those Haley supporters. I’m torn between Trump and Biden. I think they’re both terrible candidates….. I guess I can’t see me voting for Biden given the job that he’s done and given what he’s done to the Constitution,” Millage said.

To hear more from our panelists, click on the video.

