Haley says she will vote for Trump, calls Biden ‘a catastrophe’

Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will vote for Donald Trump, despite maintaining he has “not been perfect” on many policies.

During an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington, her first public speaking event since exiting the presidential race in March, Haley said her priorities as a voter are supporting a president who would back America’s allies and hold its enemies accountable, who would secure the border, support “capitalism and freedom,” and who would lower the national debt.

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear many, many times,” Haley said. “But Biden has been a catastrophe.”

“So I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech.”

When she announced in early March that she was ending her presidential bid, Haley declined to endorse Trump, saying he must work to “earn the votes of those in our party and beyond who did not support him.”

And Haley’s announcement Wednesday of her plans to vote for him this fall hardly amounted to a full-throated endorsement.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they're just going to be with him,” she said.

The news came as Haley made her public debut as the Walter P. Stern Chair at the Hudson Institute, delivering a blistering rebuke of the growing isolationist wing of her Republican Party, while also slamming President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.