Haley says she’s no longer bound by RNC pledge to support party’s nominee

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is no longer promising she will support former President Donald Trump should he win the GOP nomination.

On Sunday, she further opened the door to the possibility that she won't, saying she believes she is not beholden to the Republican National Committee pledge she took ahead of the primary debates, promising to support the party’s nominee — whoever that may be.

You’re "no longer bound by that pledge?” NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Haley during an interview on NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“No, I think I'll make what decision I want to make,” Haley replied, adding that it’s “not something I’m thinking about,” amid a whirlwind campaign swing through several Super Tuesday states as she looks to hang on in the GOP primary contest that Trump has so far dominated.

Trump, who declined to participate in any of the primary debates, did not sign the pledge. Since then, he’s moved to install allies — including top campaign aide Chris LaCivita and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump — atop the Republican National Committee.



While Haley has managed to win a small number of delegates in a primary contest that has come down to a match-up between her and Trump, the former president holds a runaway lead with 244 delegates to Haley’s 24. Trump has defeated Haley in every state, including her home state of South Carolina.

Though Haley has ramped up her attacks against Trump as the primary field has narrowed, she continues to say she is more concerned with winning the race herself than deciding who to back if she loses.

“I’m running against him because I don’t think he should be president,” she said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” last month. “The last thing on my mind is who I’m going to support. The only thing on my mind is how we’re going to win this.”