Haley Anderson Murder: Person of Interest Orlando Tercero Believed to Have Fled to Nicaragua

A person of interest in the killing of a 22-year-old nursing student who was found dead in her New York home last week is believed to have fled the country, police said.

Haley Anderson was found dead by Binghamton Police during a welfare check on Friday, officials said.

An autopsy determined Anderson’s death was a homicide, but investigators have not released any details about how she was killed.

Anderson was a senior at SUNY Binghamton, where she lived off campus while pursuing her nursing degree. She was originally from Westbury, Long Island.

"This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” police said in a statement.

On Monday, police named Orlando Tercero, 22, a person of interest in Anderson’s death.

Tercero also studied nursing at SUNY Binghamton and previously had a “domestic/romantic” relationship with Anderson, police said.

A U.S. citizen, Tercero is believed to have fled the country by flying to Nicaragua before Anderson’s body was discovered, officials said.

“Binghamton Police Detectives continue to investigate this case,” police said in a statement, noting that they are being assisted by numerous other agencies, including the FBI, Port Authority Police and the Nassau County Police Department.

A motive in the killing has not been released.

As investigators search for Tercero, Anderson’s loved ones are preparing to lay her to rest while mourning the young woman’s short life.

“Anyone who knew Haley Anderson knew how her energy lit up every room she walked into, whether it was our lives as her friends or the lives of her patients when she volunteered as a nursing student,” a loved one wrote on a GoFundMe page created to offset funeral costs. “Haley's laughter was infectious and her child-like spirit touched all the people around her."

The comment went on: "At just 22 years old, Haley's life was tragically taken. Due to the unexpected nature of these events Haley's family is not financially prepared for the costs of a funeral. Much like there are no words to describe the magnificent person we lost, there is no way to describe the way her family feels. She left behind a mother, a father, a younger sister, and a community that is still struggling to cope with her loss."

Anderson was remembered for her spirit and loving nature, as friends and family took to social media to express their grief.

"Thanks Haley for all you gave to us," one commenter wrote.

“I hope that in this time of sadness and grieving that her family is able to find some solace knowing how many lives and people that Haley inspired. Without her even knowing it,” another person posted.

Anyone with information about Anderson's murder is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772- 7080 or 607-772- 7082.

