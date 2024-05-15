Hal Weatherman wins Republican runoff for lieutenant governor, AP projects

Hal Weatherman is Republican voters’ choice in the runoff election for lieutenant governor, according to the Associated Press.

AP called the race for Weatherman about 20 minutes after polls closed.

Tuesday was North Carolina’s second primary election, held to select the Republican nominees for lieutenant governor and state auditor.

In early results from the runoff for auditor, Dave Boliek, a member of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, held a slight lead over Jack Clark, a staffer for a budget chair in the N.C. House.

The AP also projected that former federal prosecutor Brad Knott won his 13th Congressional District GOP runoff.

Democrats made their picks in the March 3 primary, but Republican candidates in those races did not gain enough votes to win the primary outright. So Republican voters, and those unaffiliated voters who voted in the first Republican primary, headed back to the ballot box to narrow the field to one.

Weatherman was chief of staff for former Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. His opponent, Jim O’Neill, is the district attorney for Forysth County.

The job of lieutenant governor has few official duties, but significant ones: they preside over the Senate and vote if there is a tie. They also serve on the State Board of Education and State Board of Community Colleges.

O’Neill vs. Weatherman

Weatherman has been on the campaign trail for well over a year, visiting Republican groups across the state. He was not just Forest’s chief of staff when Forest was lieutenant governor, but also ran his campaigns. Forest was defeated in 2020 by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who won a second term.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein are running for governor. Stein narrowly defeated O’Neill in the 2020 election.

Weatherman, 54, of Wake Forest, was endorsed by Forest and Robinson. O’Neill, 58, was endorsed by law enforcement groups. O’Neill has been focused on his record as district attorney for Forsyth County.

Weatherman told The N&O in a recent interview that his focus as lieutenant governor would be on removing the “stigma that our society has put on men and women who work with their hands, that work in the trades. I’m passionate about that.”

He said he wants to create a new career and degree path for students: spending two years learning a trade in community college before transferring into a UNC System school. He hopes the result would give them “all the tools to be an entrepreneur and run their own business, but it’s coupled with a skill set, like the trades.”

O’Neill said as lieutenant governor he would be “somebody that has a dedicated interest in keeping people safe and communities safe.”

O’Neill also talked about being supportive of law enforcement in a recent interview with The N&O, saying that officers choose a dangerous career because it’s a calling. O’Neill said he would “remind people this is an honored and sacred profession.”

The winner faces Democratic state Sen. Rachel Hunt in the November general election. Hunt’s focus during her campaign and as a senator has been on public education.

Rachel Hunt, Democratic nominee for N.C. lieutenant governor, speaks during a North Carolina Democrats primary election night party at Maywood Hall and Gardens in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

She has also already announced a news conference for the day after the runoff about wanting a constitutional amendment supporting women’s health care and abortion rights.

Clark vs. Boliek

Clark finished first in the March GOP primary for auditor, but on Tuesday he trailed Boliek in the second primary.

Clark is a certified public accountant and research assistant for Rep. Kyle Hall, one of the GOP budget chairs in the N.C. House.

In an interview earlier this month, Clark told The N&O that he decided to run for auditor because “auditors don’t usually run for office,” and he believed voters would support a candidate with auditing and accounting experience.

As a legislative research assistant who has seen the budget process up close, Clark said he has the experience to audit how taxpayer money is allocated and spent. Before working in the General Assembly, Clark worked as an external auditor at Grant Thornton, and an internal auditor at Parexel.

Clark said his approach as state auditor would be to set up “controls and procedures to prevent fraud” from happening in the first place, and said he viewed the job as being similar to that of a judge, in terms of being “impartial” and “free of bias.”

While campaigning, Clark didn’t pledge to audit any agencies in particular because, he said, that would make him seem like more of a “combatant than a partner.”

If he were to be elected, Clark said he would keep an open mind in determining where to start conducting oversight, prioritizing areas of government that have the largest amounts of money and the fewest or least-comprehensive audits.

“I want to be a trusted resource, I want to be trusted by everyone in the state, and if I’m campaigning on pledging certain things, it might hurt that trust,” he told The N&O.

Boliek, a small business owner and former prosecutor who previously served as the chair of the UNC Board of Trustees, told The N&O this month that he has wide-ranging experience “of being somebody who can get things done.”

“If voters are looking for somebody to show up at the state auditor’s office with a Ziploc bag full of No. 2 pencils, and a calculator in his or her hand, don’t vote for me,” Boliek said in an interview. “I want to go to the office to set a tone, identify the areas where taxpayers can save the most money, and gain the most efficiency.”

Boliek was quick to identify areas of state government that he believed were long overdue for an audit, identifying the Division of Motor Vehicles as “target No. 1” due to its inefficiency and poor customer service. Boliek also said the auditor’s office should conduct oversight of elections, to give the public confidence in how elections are run, and look at administrative bloat in public schools, universities, and state government.

“I hear complaint after complaint after complaint about teacher pay, and about classroom size, but when I was in high school, there might have been one or two assistant principals,” Boliek said. “I know, today, you go to one of these high schools, there’s a dozen assistant principals.”

Turnout during runoffs

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, told reporters in a briefing on Monday that turnout in runoffs is usually low.

Brinson Bell said that turnout in the first primary was about 24% of eligible voters.