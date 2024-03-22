From 'haku' to 'muwu:' Chumash launch online dictionary to keep their words alive

Peering at a river mouth where Ventureño Chumash once paddled in a canoe they called “tomol” and gathered small mussels, or "kiw," Matthew Vestuto envisions a day when an infant burbles out his first word in an ancient language.

Maybe it will be "ktete" for mother.

Vestuto, speaks Mitsqanaqan̓. It is one of six languages that were used by the Chumash tribes that lived on California’s coast. It was the native tongue for the Ventureño people who lived in a village called šišolop, less than a mile from where the Ventura River flows into the ocean.

The last people who grew up speaking Mitsqanaqan̓ died in the 1960s. A language that was already wounded by colonization and poverty passed with them.

"When conquest occurs there is a thing called language shift," Vestuto said, noting the words faded from use. “It went to sleep.”

Vestuto, board chair for the Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, and others are trying to awaken the words along with the culture and philosophies they embody. In partnership with CSU Channel Islands earlier this month, they launched an online dictionary that translates Spanish and English into Mitsqanaqan̓. Vestuto is working on research that could uncover more words and lead to new ones.

The goal is to bring back a day when adults used the language at home and in conversations with each other. In that vision, children will grow up knowing the words before they learn English or Spanish. The ocean will be “muwu.” Hello will be "haku." Island will be “qiłmes.”

“The importance of it is making us whole as indigenous people of this land,” said Eleanor Arellanes Fishburn, a Barbareño/Ventureño board member who helped with the dictionary. “That’s going to bring the healing our community needs. Pieces of our DNA, pieces of our spirit have been taken.”

Galvanized by ancient words

The dictionary contains about 5,000 entries and includes phrases and definitions. To love is “suyuwaha.” Eating acorn mush with your fingers is “axlup̓etš.”

The online document comes from work by Timothy Henry-Rodriguez, a linguist and lecturer at CSU Fullerton, who studies indigenous language. He started working on a Ventureño Chumash dictionary nearly 20 years ago.

https://ciapps.csuci.edu/ChumashDictionary/Home/Search

Many of the words were uncovered by John Peabody Harrington, a former high school language teacher who later worked for the Smithsonian Institution's Bureau of American Enthology. Harrington studied Native American languages, collecting over 1 million pages of field notes and driving across California in a Ford truck to talk to tribal elders about their words, songs, stories and way of life. He died in 1961.

Harrington's tireless research and Henry-Rodriguez's dictionary that started as a research tool have morphed into an ignition point aimed at revitalizing culture.

"The language is being instilled as an element of community," Henry-Rodriguez said. "You didn’t have it before, and it’s pulling people together.”

The online dictionary is posted on a CSU Channel Islands website in a partnership facilitated by the school’s Chumash Advisory Council. Vestuto, who is part of the council, describes the project as a living entity that will grow and evolve.

'Survival of our culture'

On a sunny March Tuesday, Vestuto stood at the mouth of the Ventura River wearing a hoodie bearing Mitsqanaqan̓ words: “tswayi” for winter, “maxat̓am” for fiesta and "’isatʰwiwa," the name of the mountain that overlooks CSU Channel Islands and serves as a sacred site.

His people once lived on Santa Cruz Island. An ancestral grandmother was taken to the mainland at the age of 13. She became one of the first islanders baptized at the site of what would become Mission San Buenaventura. She later married an indigenous man from Mexico and they had eight children together. She died at the age of 33.

Vestuto, of Meiners Oaks, studies language and culture. In December, he was awarded a prestigoius Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellowship designed to bring together Native American leaders. Vestuto's fellowship focuses on language and cultural revitalization through his research that includes transcribing 28,000 frames of microfilm containing Harrington's notes. Those records, some stored by Harrington in garages, warehouses and even a chicken coop, includes rare interviews with Chumash leaders.

It is a study of the past that, to Vestuto, marks the path ahead.

"It is survival of our culture into the future," he said.

Vestuto has learned surprising information. The Spanish colonization that brought missions along California’s coast devastated Chumash culture and language but some missionaries tried to protect the words. At Mission San Buenaventura, Padre José Señán wrote instructions on how to give confessions in Mitsqanaqan̓. Another priest insisted on celebrating Mass in Mitsqanaqan̓.

The efforts helped keep the language alive until the 1960s, some 200 years after the missions began. But eventually, the language faded away, pushed aside not only by colonization but a lack of jobs that created poverty and upheaval.

“When you’re in the throes of economic survival, some things get lost,” Vestuto said.

He talks often of a day when Mitsqanaqan̓ grows into a primary language again. He has taught classes and pushes for events where only the indigenous words are spoken. Others want the same thing.

“Way back before, we spoke our language. We lived a certain life. With the destruction of colonization, they took all of that from us,” Fishburn said, asserting that revitalizing language can revive some of what was lost. "It makes us whole."

Stevenray Tumamait is 4 now. He spoke his first Mitsqanaqan̓ word two years ago: "’olołk̓òy" for dolphin. His sister Scarlett, now 5, speaks the language too. Her first word was kʰun” for "who knows?"

Their lessons continue courtesy of Vestuto and the children's uncle, Salvador Tumamait Ambriz, an Oxnard resident and board secretary for the local Chumash tribe. He sees the efforts as a beginning.

“It’s important to teach them because they’ll teach their children,” Tumamait Ambriz said. “It just needs to be passed on.”

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventureño Chumash launch dictionary to revitalize words, culture