Haitians seek respite from turmoil with Easter kites

STORY: Children and adults crafted colourful paper kites, a Easter tradition in the Caribbean nation akin to painting eggs.

This Easter comes as the country awaits a presidential council to be appointed after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation on March 11.

Gang violence in Haiti has killed over 1,500 people so far this year, including children, while dozens have been lynched, stoned or burned alive by so-called self-defense brigades, the UN human rights office said on Thursday (March 28).

Haiti's shattering gang wars have intensified in recent weeks with heavily-armed rivals unleashing fresh waves of attacks, including raids on police stations and the international airport. The country’s political turmoil has also affected the provision of basic products, with Haitians seen flocking to a gas station on Friday to fill up tanks amid fears of a fuel shortage.