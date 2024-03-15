From Haitian cuisine to nostalgic throwbacks: New Bedford Eats

It's that time of the week again. Time to hear about what specials, dishes, and deals are happening on the SouthCoast.

Are you tired of ordering the same old dishes over and over again? Don't worry there is no shortage of culinary delights to try in the area.

If you are having a hard time choosing where to go, we've got you covered. This week we have everything from Haitian cuisine to corned beef brunch.

The Taste of Haiti

You don’t have to go far to taste the tradition, flavor, and cuisine of Haitian culture. A special Taste of Haiti will be happening at G's Kitchen on March 30. The all-day food tasting is $20 per person to savor a variety of Haitian food like Haitian patty sandwiches, hearty pastas, and fresh fruit smoothies. Make sure to take this culinary adventure at 812 Brock Ave., New Bedford.

Favorite throwback

The Throwback Menu has hit BOCCA.

During the month of March BOCCA is throwing it back with favorite dishes you have missed. The specials include clam chowder ($6/$9), lobster ravioli ($30), 1980 salad ($14), Maui Wowie pizza ($15), ribeye benedict ($39), scallop alla pasta house ($29), and seafood alforno ($32). You can also get fried ice cream ($9) or torta della nonna ($11) at 100 Alden Road, Fairhaven.

Open for the season

Kiyla's Korner is open for the season taste test the Chopped Cheese Burger.

It’s beginning to feel like spring as Kiyla's Korner has officially opened for the season. The colorful food truck is offering up specialty dogs like the mac n cheese dog ($3), the Azorean dog ($3), or the BLT dog ($4); burgers like the chopped cheese ($16), Texas burger ($16), or the breakfast burger ($16); and loaded fries for $16 with topping like sweet chili chicken, cacoila, or taco. Make sure to swing by the corner of Cove Road and Osbourne Street for warm vibes and tasty food.

When dreams become reality

Try the new Tiramisu French Toast at Dough Company.

Dough Company has been dreaming up a new menu and is rolling it out. One highlight is the tiramisu French toast with layers of espresso-infused milk bread, stuffed with house-made cardamom mascarpone, and dusted with premium cocoa for $16. You can also try fig toast with fresh-baked bread, decadent cardamom-mascarpone spread, mixed berries, mission figs, a dash of crumbled toasted pistachios, all finished with a drizzle of honey, and a refreshing mint garnish for $7. See what else they are offering on the new menu at 127 W Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford.

Saint Patrick’s Day brunch

Looking for somewhere to go after the marathon? Make sure to get a reservation at Merrill's on the Waterfront for its St. Patrick's Day brunch starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 17. Of course, there will be a corned beef and cabbage station, Irish coffee, Guinness beer, and more. Get your table booked at 36 Homers Wharf, New Bedford.

Lobster for Lent

Lobster and Lent are the perfect combo at Village Pizza and Ice Cream.

Fridays during Lent, Village Pizza and Ice Cream has a great special for you - lobster rolls. You get a delicious lobster roll on a buttery toasted bun with either waffle fries or onion rights for $21. Don’t miss out, head over to 760 Main Road, South Westport to get this treat.

Free delivery for March

Want a mouthwatering Italian dinner but don’t want to go out and get it? Well, Ma Raffa's New Bedford is covering the cost of delivery through GotChew for the month of March. From pizza to pasta, soup, and lent specials get your order in today.

