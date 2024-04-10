Haircuts, free food and job opportunities to be offered at Volusia veterans event

Volusia County veterans and their families can get connected to a variety of services at an event this month, including free food, haircuts and employment opportunities.

Volusia County Veterans Services Division will host a Veterans Stand Down from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 19 and 20 at the Volusia County Fairgrounds at 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand.

"Veterans and their families may stop by for free haircuts, clothing, and lunch," according to the county. "They can also talk to representatives from multiple agencies about veterans benefits, career and education resources, homeless veterans resources, and health care information."

Bull & Boar BBQ Supply Co. will provide lunch each day, and the nonprofit food bank Farm Share will provide boxes of food.

Employees with Volusia County human resources will be available to talk about county government job openings.

Vietnam veterans attend Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event in 2023 in Edgewater.

Also attending will be officials from the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, VITAS Healthcare, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Supporting Services for Veterans Families, Daytona State College and the Daytona Beach Vets Center.

The event is for all veterans and their families regardless of their income.

People can call Scott Olson at 386-740-5102 for information about the event. Information about Volusia County Veterans Services is volusia.org/services/community-services/veterans-services.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Haircuts and barbecue: Volusia veterans event to offer resources