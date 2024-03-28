Hailstorm strikes homes on Hamilton Pool Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hail pounded parts of Central Texas, blanketing some neighborhoods with sheets of ice.

Cloudy skies over Central Texas brought rain as well, but for some people living along Hamilton Pool Road, there was quite a bit of hail as well.

“When I got home our whole yard was completely covered in hail,” said Matt Palmer who lives off Hamilton Pool Road.

Hail pelts homes on Hamilton Pool Road

Palmer was out running errands when it started coming down, he says he got a call from a delivery driver, letting him know his food would have to wait because of the weather.

“The guy that called me when he was delivering food, he said he was worried about his car being damaged, so it must have been coming down pretty hard and my wife called me to see if I was ok,” Palmer said.

The hail was small, about the size of a pea, but there was a lot of it.

“We were just sitting at home and all of a sudden we heard a lot of noise on the roof and outside and realized my car was outside, so we made a dash to go put the car in the garage and before you know it we were all getting pounded with hail,” said Robert Jacob Lerma, who lives on Hamilon Pool Road.

Lerma said there was no damage to his house, but he has seen damage when there was larger hail in the past.

“Fortunately our cars are fine, but it comes with living in one of I believe the best parts of the country so you roll with it,” Lerma said.

