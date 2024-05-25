Hailstorm covers Mexican city with thick ice amid heat wave

STORY: :: Residents shovel thick layers of ice after a

surprise hailstorm hit Puebla, Mexico

:: May 24, 2024

The unexpected storm surprised locals as hail accumulated up to several feet in some areas, transforming streets into icy rivers.

The hailstorm caused widespread damage to some homes, blocking roads and knocking down trees. In the aftermath of the storm, residents were seen shoveling ice and mud in amazement at the unusual weather phenomenon.

The hailstorm comes amid Mexico's third heat wave, as temperatures are expected to exceed 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius) in nine states nationwide.