Hailey Baldwin turns 'Style Creator' for Adidas Originals and JD

Hailey Baldwin is famous for her career in front of the camera, but she is stepping behind the lens for her latest big role.

The model has been unveiled as the first-ever ‘Style Creator' for sportswear giant Adidas Originals and JD -- a move that will reportedly see her act as a creative voice for the brands behind the scenes. She has modelled for both labels multiple times.





"Creativity is what drives me -- I love starring in campaigns but being able to direct and have creative control is what I am most passionate about," Baldwin told Harper's Bazaar.

In an Instagram post announcing the news to her 14 million followers, Baldwin let slip that her creative input will be visible in brand campaigns launching this fall, writing: "Amazing stuff coming for FW18!! Watch.This.Space." JD also shared the news, with the teasing caption: "Believe us when we say all you babes out there are in for some exciting things from our girl."

The news signals the latest in a string of career coups for the 21-year-old Baldwin, who was named a global ambassador for the fashion label Tommy Hilfiger back in May, and landed a major campaign for denim label Rag & Bone earlier in the year. She also has plenty of experience when it comes to brand collaborations, having previously launched "#theHAILEYedited", a capsule collection for Australian label The Daily Edited, in addition to a beauty collection for the Australian cosmetics brand ModelCo and a shoe collaboration with the British fashion label Public Desire.