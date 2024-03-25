Hail, strong winds, maybe a tornado possible as cold front moves through KC. Then snow?

There is a chance of spring-like strong to severe storms in Kansas City on Monday, but it might also snow, making it an indecisive weather day.

Windy conditions will likely persist throughout the day, gusting between 35 and 45 mph primarily for areas east of Interstates 35 and 49, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s, above the normal temperature of 59 degrees for this time of year.

A cold front is expected to move through the area in the afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for showers and strong to severe storms, according to the weather service.

The exact timing of the storms is somewhat uncertain and will depend on the speed the cold front moves. There are some indications that the rain could begin in the afternoon, while there are hints that it may hold off until early evening, according to the weather service’s forecast discussion.

Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds are the main threats from the developing storms, but the weather service says an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Areas north of the immediate Kansas City area have a better chance of seeing a tornado.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has places Kansas City under a marginal risk of severe weather which indicates that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

Snow, sleet possible overnight

It is becoming more likely that a wintry mix, including sleet and snow, will wrap around as the storms leave the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, the weather service said.

There is a slight chance the wintry precipitation will linger into the morning commute for those north of the Missouri River.

The impact and accumulations are expected to be minimal, mainly concentrated on patches on grassy surfaces and metal structures.

“It may lead to some slick spots for those walking/traveling,” the weather service said.

Chilly conditions will linger, with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-40s on Tuesday and the low 50s on Wednesday. On those mornings, temperatures are expected to be below freezing.

Warmer weather is expected for the end of the work week.