Hail-punctuated thunderstorms follow another near record breaking, unseasonably warm day Monday
Markedly colder, more typical early March weather ahead Tuesday
MARCH 4-8 IS SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK ACROSS ILLINOIS
In partnership with our NWS colleagues, we will be posting various graphics throughout the week.
TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS
OVER THE YEARS, TOM SKILLING HAS BEEN SURROUNDED BY COLLEAGUES FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AS PART OF THE WGN WEATHER DEPARTMENT
Saturday, as colleagues celebrated a new phase in Tom Skilling’s life, he was joined by his staff of retired National Weather Service colleagues that had been a part of the WGN Weather Department for more than 25 years of Tom’s career. Beginning in 1997, Tom launched the Chicago Tribune Weather Page and his NWS colleagues came on board to assist. They helped Tom generate data to appear on the daily Tribune weather page but also assisted in daily forecasts, severe weather information, the popular ASK TOM WHY section and helped Tom maintain the WGN Weather Center website. All were on hand daily to provide statistics and data gathered from their years at the National Weather Service BEFORE joining Tom at WGN. And, all were by Tom’s side for severe weather coverage.
Here are Tom’s friends and colleagues that had been so instrumental to Tom over the years:
Frank Wachowski (National Weather Service archives), Richard Koeneman, Paul Dailey, Steve Kahn, Paul Merzlock, Mark Carroll and the late Dennis Haller. This group provided Tom a combined 300+ years of Chicago weather experience!
And, of course, other colleagues who helped with the yearly Tornado Seminar at Fermilab: Brian Smith, Eric Lenning, Mark Ratzer and (former WGN interns and current National Weather Service employees) Mike Bardou and Kevin Doom.
Working with Tom has been a major highlight of their Chicago weather careers, and they wish Tom all the best for a long, healthy and happy retirement.
CHICAGO PRECIPITATION PROBABILITY CHANCES
Monday storms not the last rain maker we will see this week—more wet weather due later this week
FORECAST PEAK WIND GUSTS—30+ MPH AT TIMES
TRACKING THE NEXT WET WEATHER SYSTEM
Second storm system this week arrives late Thursday night/early Friday bringing our next round of wet weather—which could include some brief mixed wet snowflakes very early Saturday morning
MONDAY’S 72-DEGREE HIGH TEMPERATURE MISSES THE RECORD BY ONE DEGREE
Through March 4th, there have been 4 days at or above 70 degrees, the most to ever occur this early in the season since records began in 1871.
NOTE: Normally, the year’s first 70 degree or warmer day does not typically occur until on or about March 26th
THE BIGGEST THREAT WITH MONDAY’S THUNDERSTORMS WERE LARGE HAIL
As of 9PM, these are the biggest hail reports
TOM’S RETIREMENT PARTY
