Hail, gusty winds possible as new storms arrive in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s where, when

Showers and thunderstorms are expected back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday afternoon and into the evening possibly bringing wind gusts and small hail, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“By late morning and early afternoon, there may be an uptick in elevated shower activity mainly to the south,” Fort Worth meteorologist Matthew Stalley wrote on the NWS website.

Rain will mostly fall along and east of I-35. Today’s highs will be in the 70s to mid 80s with a southerly winds blowing at 10-20 mph.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return to the area Monday afternoon through Monday night. The highest rain chances will be roughly along and east of I-35, and a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a south wind of 10 to 20 mph.

The storms could pick up steam as it heads eastward later tonight. By Tuesday morning, patchy fog and low clouds are expected but mainly to the east of us.

“Any [storms] that might develop would also have the potential to become strong with mainly a hail threat,” Stalley wrote.

The new front comes after Dallas-Worth’s warming trend in the past weeks, making some wonder what summer will be like this year. That, and questions of, “Is winter truly over?”, have come up in recent days.

But for those anticipating the bluebonnet blooms, the recent round of above normal temperatures was a welcome development. The purple blooms are the pride of Texas, adopted by the 27th Texas Legislature as the state flower on March 7, 1901. Bluebonnets get their name from the flower’s individual bloom’s resemblance to the sunbonnets women wore to guard against the grueling Texas sun.