Hail, 70 mph wind gusts, tornadoes possible: Thunderstorms in forecast for Kentucky

All the major hazards from severe storms are in play as extreme weather is expected to impact Kentucky Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms could begin as early as Tuesday. The NWS’ severe weather outlook for Tuesday covers all of Kentucky and includes Lexington in the enhanced risk zone, which features a greater concentration of organized severe thunderstorms with varying levels of intensity.

The storms are expected to begin in the afternoon and continue into the overnight overs, the NWS said. Golf ball or larger size hail, winds gusts up to 70 miles per hour and significant tornadoes are all possible.

A strong tornado cannot be ruled out, according to the NWS. Lexington is included in the area of the highest chances for a tornado Tuesday, which includes Louisville, northern Kentucky, Indiana and western Ohio.

The NWS’ area forecast discussion said this is the same storm that impacted the southern plains Monday but the storm is nowhere near as strong. The confidence for severe weather between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is low to medium.

Confidence in severe storms between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday is medium, according to the NWS.

All severe hazards possible today, especially in the afternoon and evening. Large hail of golf ball or larger, damaging winds and tornadoes #kywx #inwx

Severe weather in Wednesday’s forecast for Kentucky

More scattered severe weather is expected for Wednesday. The NWS’ severe weather outlook for Wednesday puts virtually all of Kentucky in the enhanced risk zone.

The severe weather is concentrated on western Kentucky. The NWS said golf ball or larger size hail, winds gusts up to 70 miles per hour and significant tornadoes are once again all possible.

The repeated rounds of storms could cause minor local flooding in flood-prone areas, according to the NWS.

Confidence in severe weather Wednesday is moderate to high, according to the NWS area discussion forecast. The confidence is higher in linear severe storms compared to the development of supercells.

The timing and location of the severe weather Wednesday morning could play a big role in the severity of the storms in central Kentucky later in the day, according to the NWS.

Severe weather threat continues into Wednesday with multiple rounds of storms during the day and into the evening and overnight. #kywx #inwx

All severe hazards are possible Wed. With sct'd storms during the day and again late evening and overnight. Large hail of golf ball or larger, damaging winds, potentially significant tornadoes and localized flooding #kywx #inwx