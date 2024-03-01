Haigh's Maple Syrup farm in Bellevue has been producing for 45 years

Maple syrup — it’s good on anything, from topping pancakes and waffles to drizzling it over ice cream or popcorn, or as a glaze on turkey or ham.

There’s another food a few others might put it on.

“When my younger brother was little, he’d sometimes stay with grandma and grandpa. At their house you didn’t put sugar in your cereal, you’d put maple syrup on it, and you’d do it because you’re a Haigh,” said Larry Haigh, 80, a third-generation maple syrup producer and owner of Haigh’s Sugar House Farm in Bellevue, where he has been making maple syrup for the past 45 years.

Larry and Mary Haigh, 74, are what some might call a “mom and pop” operation — literally — but with their passion for the satisfaction of making their award-winning pure maple syrup, they’re anything but small time.

With the tank on the right already full of sap from their 200 acres of maple trees, Mary and Larry Haigh of Haigh's Sugar House Farm in Bellevue attach a hose to an empty tank and get it ready to collect more sap on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Sap is 98% water and 2% sugar before it's boiled and evaporated to become maple syrup.

LEFT: Sap boiled to 220 degrees, which turned into Golden Delicate maple syrup, comes out of the evaporator and into a container as Larry Haigh moves another filtration system into place at Haigh's Sugar House Farm in Bellevue on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. RIGHT: Mary Haigh adds Golden Delicate maple syrup stickers onto several bottles during the production process.

A variety of maple syrup samples with the colors and varieties of syrup produced based on weather conditions when sap is collected sit on a shelf inside Haig''s Sugar House Farm in Bellevue on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. From Golden Delicate to Amber Rich and Dark Robust, each color produces a different maple syrup taste.

“It’s in my blood, a family tradition,” said Haigh, who has 20 acres of maple trees that he and Mary have put 700 taps in to collect the sap. But gone are the days of tapping and hanging galvanized buckets to collect it all. “That’s so old-school,” said Haigh. “Because of regulations and the lead issue, people have been getting away from that for years.”

The more efficient and safe way to collect sap is with vacuum tubing, and the Haighs have thousands of blue tubes crisscrossing each other while the sap is sucked into a 1,500-gallon tank that they empty each morning during maple season — that's four to six weeks between February and March.

Some of the thousands of feet of tubes used to collect the sap criss cross through the 200 acres of maple trees at Haigh's Sugar House Farm in Bellevue on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. With all this acreage and 700 tree taps on the property, Haigh's, a two-person operation, has making its award-winning maple syrup down to a science.

With Violet May, a 3-year-old Coton de Tulear, sitting on her lap, Mary Haigh, 74, drives toward the 200 acres of maple trees at Haigh's Sugar House Farm in Bellevue on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 to help husband, Larry Haigh, with the 1,353 gallons of sap collected into a portable tank overnight.

Mary Ann Hayes, co-president of the 83rd Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival, held the last weekend of April, knows just what Haigh is talking about when it comes to maple syrup being in your blood. “It’s just the love of being outdoors. Being outside tapping trees, gathering sap, making syrup — it just becomes part of you,” she said.

On this one day alone, the Haighs collected 800 gallons of sap, and boiled it in a large evaporator to remove water from the sap. All that, when done, is turned into 22 gallons of Golden Delicate maple syrup that Mary Haigh bottles for sale at their store and to ship around the country. The Haighs produce two of the four grades of syrup, Golden Delicate and Amber Rich.

Asked one thing that keeps him going at the age of 80, Haigh said, “We get a lot of satisfaction from watching people enjoy our maple syrup. We loved to make a good quality product." The Haighs also love entering awards shows, and that’s something worth bragging about. The Haighs recently won Best of Show from the Michigan Maple Syrup Association for their Golden Delicate maple syrup.

The Haighs will sell their maple syrup along with other items, including Mary’s maple syrup candies during the Vermontville festival.

Hayes always saves a spot for them to set up. “We want good products, we want good people, and you can’t really get a better combination than Larry and Mary. They really represent Vermontville and the Michigan maple syrup industry well.”

During their lunch break Mary Haigh, left, friend Laura Richie, center, and Larry Haigh, right, of Haigh’s Sugar House Farm in Bellevue pray before eating on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

For more information about the Haigh’s Sugar House Farm, go to https://haighsmaplesyrup.com/. For more about the Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival, go to https://www.syrupfest.org.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Haigh's Maple Syrup farm in Bellevue has been producing for 45 years