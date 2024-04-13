Hahira appoints new Chief of Police, Stryde Jones.

Apr. 13—HAHIRA — Members of the Hahira City Council gathered for a special called meeting on Thursday to appoint a new chief of police, Stryde Jones.

Jones has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He previously retired from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office as the captain of the detective bureau.

After his time with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office he worked with Lanier County Sheriff's Office as their chief deputy.

"I'm excited about being a part of the team in Hahira," said Jones. "Hahira enjoys a really good reputation, both as a city and as a law enforcement agency."

Jones says he looks forward to being involved in the Hahira community.

"Being in law enforcement has given me the opportunity to interact with people, sometimes during their worst occasions, sometimes during their best occasions, but I very much love serving people," said Jones.

Jones is inheriting the role from Terry Davis who was the chief of police in Hahira for over 40 years until his recent retirement.