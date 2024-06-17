Hagerstown Police investigating two weekend shootings, vehicles struck

Hagerstown Police are investigating two weekend shootings in which vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

There were no reports of people shot in either incident, according to police news releases.

The investigation includes whether the two shootings are related, according to Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for the police department.

Hagerstown Police responded at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday to the area of Jonathan Street and Murph Avenue to find multiple shots were fired there as well as in the area of Jonathan and North Avenue, a police release states.

Two unoccupied parked vehicles were struck.

The investigation determined the shots were fired from inside a black sedan, the release states.

While officers were investigating the shooting, the Washington County 911 dispatch center informed them an unoccupied black sedan was on fire on Jamison Drive.

Jamison Drive is about three blocks from North Avenue.

Police determined the sedan was reported stolen from Baltimore and was the same car involved in the Jonathan Street area shooting, the release states.

The state fire marshal's office determined the sedan was not an intentionally set fire, Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire wrote in an email on Monday morning.

At about 9:50 p.m. Sunday night, Hagerstown Police responded to the area of the 500 block of West Church Street to find numerous shell casings and that unoccupied vehicles had been hit, according to another Hagerstown Police news release.

That area is about five blocks from Jonathan Street.

Anyone with information about the shootings may call authorities at 240-313-4345 or email crimetip@hagerstownpd.org. Tipsters can be anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown Police investigating weekend shootings, vehicles damaged