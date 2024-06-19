MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Lt. Philip Brumback, from Hagerstown, recently completed training at Naval Chaplaincy School to serve as a chaplain for America’s seafaring warfighters.

Brumback earned a master of divinity degree from Gettysburg (Pa.) Lutheran Seminary in 1997 and has 26 years of pastoral ministry experience.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hagerstown.

Lt. Philip Brumback, from Hagerstown, recently completed training at Naval Chaplaincy School to serve as a chaplain for America’s seafaring warfighters.

“Growing up in my hometown, I learned the importance of teamwork and having a strong work ethic through my experience in marching band, church activities and my first jobs,” said Brumback. “These qualities will help me succeed in the Navy.”

Brumback is new to the Navy and recently completed Officer Development School.

“I joined the Navy to provide care and support to the men and women of the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard, as well as their families,” said Brumback.

Memorial Day ceremony at Antietam National Cemetery in Western Maryland: PHOTOS

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown native serves with Navy Chaplain Corps