Hagerstown man sentenced for lighting US Supreme Court police cars on fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man from Hagerstown was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for pouring gasoline on several U.S. Supreme Court Police cruisers and lighting them on fire.

Cody Michael Tarner, 26, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to arson.

Tarner will also have to serve three years of supervised release and pay $32,371.42 in restitution in addition to 10 years in prison.

According to evidence presented in court, security camera footage caught Tarner pouring gasoline onto three police cruisers that were parked in employee parking spots on U.S. Supreme Court property on July 15, 2020.

While he poured the gasoline, some of it splashed onto his clothes, and as he lit the cars on fire, he ended up getting engulfed in flames as well, severely burning himself.

The fire seriously damaged two of the cruisers, and the third one was considered a total loss.

Tarner admitted to starting the fire on purpose with gas he had bought in Pennsylvania.

He claimed to be a leader of a militia group, and an investigation showed that he had several prior encounters with law enforcement. During those situations, he had expressed anti-government and militia extremist ideologies.

