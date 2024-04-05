Hagerstown Fire officials investigate downtown apartment fire

An occupant from a downtown Hagerstown apartment fire was taken to Meritus Medical Center on Thursday afternoon with nonlife-threatening injuries, Hagerstown Deputy Fire Chief Adam Hopkins said. That occupant was taken to the hospital east of Hagerstown to be evaluated.

A dog was rescued from the fire, which occurred in an apartment attached to the rear of 133 E. Franklin St., Hopkins said.

Harpers Ferry, W.Va., incident: NPS investigating Easter incident that Catholic Church official says could be hate crime

The apartment is visible from the sidewalk, up the side stairs east of the structure with beige siding that faces the street at 133 E. Franklin St.

There appeared to be a damaged dryer in the yard by that apartment.

Hopkins said he did not know the cause of the fire Thursday afternoon, but that the city's fire marshal's office is investigating.

The Hagerstown Fire Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon fire at an apartment connected to the back of 133 E. Franklin St. in downtown Hagerstown. The fire occurred in an apartment in the red brick structure, up the side stairs to the rear of the beige building.

The fire was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

Hopkins, in a text, said a fire police unit was in the area and reported smoke coming from the building.

Initial responders found heavy black smoke showing from a "bump out apartment" to the rear of the main building, he wrote.

The Hagerstown Fire Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon fire at an apartment connected to the back of 133 E. Franklin St. in downtown Hagerstown.

"Quick action by HFD staff to get a hose into place in the apartment kept the fire contained," Hopkins wrote.

That prevented fire and smoke from traveling to other parts of the building and quickly de-escalated the situation, he wrote.

Hagerstown Fire officials also were able to find and rescue the dog, with command requesting the assistance of the Humane Society of Washington County.

Hagerstown Deputy Fire Marshal Deanna Pelton carries a dog that was rescued from an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in downtown Hagerstown.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown apartment fire occupant being evaluated; dog rescued