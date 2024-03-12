'He had a true vision.' John Stokes, visionary behind Memphis riverfront, dies at 86

A singular force behind much of the riverfront that Memphis knows and enjoys today has died.

John Stokes, an avid outdoorsman, husband and father, the first chairman of the then-named Riverfront Development Corp. and vicechair of the wealth management firm formerly known as Morgan Keegan, has died. He was 86.

Those who worked alongside Stokes say his commitment to the betterment of Memphis never wavered, even in the last years of his life.

"John was always invested in the community. He was not actively on as many boards as he used to be, but he was still very involved philanthropically," said Tyree Daniels, board chair of the Riverfront Development Corp.'s successor, Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Daniels can recall the successful effort spearheaded by Stokes to relocate the University of Memphis' Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law from the university's main campus to Downtown.

"It really, literally was John's idea not to reinvigorate the old customs building," Daniels said.

December 2009 - Conservation Through Art 2010, a partnership between ArtsMemphis and Ducks Unlimited is being spearheaded by (from left): Chuck Smith, John Stokes, Trow Gillespie, Billy Dunavant, and Henry Morgan raise funds and awareness for the arts and conservation efforts.

Relocating a law school is not a simple task, and Stokes faced "a ton" pushback similar to today's legal battle between the Brooks Memphis Museum of Art and the so-called Memphis "heirs" lawsuit over the use of the riverfront "promenade."

"John led the charge to get all the stakeholders together and make it happen. And that's what he was known for, getting it done. He had a true vision of what he wanted the riverfront to look like, and he was very great at getting things accomplished," Daniels said.

Carol Coletta, president and CEO of the Memphis Riverparks Partnership, said Stokes' vision, and ability to have that vision materialize, still influences the organization today.

"John was that guy who (former Memphis) Mayor (Willie) Herenton turned to when he formed the public-private partnership to manage the riverfront in a way that would do justice to it," Coletta said. "Memphis owes him a debt of gratitude for what he helped us see."

Stokes, Coletta added, was hard to say no to. And that, in part, was what made his leadership so effective.

Stokes met his wife Anne Stokes at Vanderbilt University in the late 1950s. They moved to Memphis after marrying in 1959. Stokes would go on to purchase properties in Arkansas where he liked to fish and hunt.

It’s easy to see what John Stokes, center, executive vice president of Morgan-Keegan Co. of Memphis, thinks of the ribs at newly opened Luther’s Barbecue restaurant at 3754 Nolensville Road on Aug. 9, 1983. Stokes is giving a plate of food by David Wachtel, left, president of Country & Western Restaurants, and Bob Buttrey, director of operations. Stokes is an investor in C&W Restaurants.

Outside of the firm, the boards, and the philanthropic work, John Stokes' life with his wife and children was chronicled, to a degree, in The Commercial Appeal. The archives show that the newspaper documented the pairs' social lives, with stories about barbecues thrown and fishing tournaments won.

Ten years before retiring from Morgan Keegan in 2012, just before Raymond James absorbed the firm, Stokes and his wife, along with another couple, Henri and Marsha Wedell, purchased an 80,000-acre cattle ranch called Los Remolinos. The ranch was located a stone's throw from the Andes Mountains in Argentina.

Anne Stokes also loved the outdoors. Stories from the early aughts described the pair taking on the outdoors together, even catching a pair of 500 blue marlins on their 40th wedding anniversary.

"Her talent is her great concentration," John Stokes said at the time. "She just believes she is going to catch a fish. It's not an arrogant feeling, it's confidence. That's a big part of it."

"He's a better fisherman," Anne Stokes said of her husband, "I'm just luckier."

John Stokes is survived by his wife, his children Elizabeth Stokes Bran, Mim Stokes Brown, John ‘Jack’ Stokes III, and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Information on funeral arrangements was not available at the time of publication.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

