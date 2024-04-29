I had a private island to myself for 2 days. I felt awkward, but the nearly $6,000 price tag was worth it.

I stayed at the Wakaya Island Resort and Spa in Fiji. Kaila Yu

I spent nearly $6,000 on an all-inclusive stay at the Wakaya Island Resort and Spa in Fiji.

I was the only guest at the resort, so I felt very pampered and a little awkward at times.

The staff was extremely welcoming, and I had a great time diving, dining, and exploring the beach.

As a frequent solo traveler, I love focusing on the activities I want to do instead of compromising with others. That's why, like many millennials and Gen Z planning their own solo trips, I decided to travel to Fiji's Wakaya Island Resort and Spa by myself.

I spent nearly $6,000 for a two-night, all-inclusive stay at the Wakaya Island Resort and Spa, which is known for its proximity to great diving destinations.

I knew I'd have my own cottage, which I paid $2,800 per night for, but I didn't realize I'd also be the only guest on the island until I arrived at the resort. I was curious to see if my stay would be worth the splurge.

The staff serenaded me when I arrived at the resort, which is when I realized I was the only guest there.

All staff members were extremely welcoming. Kaila Yu

One of the best parts of my stay was the staff's warmth and attention to detail. After landing at Nadi International Airport, a resort employee met and whisked me through immigration.

Then, I jumped on the resort's private plane to fly to Wakaya Island, which took just over 30 minutes. From there, a staff member picked me up and drove to the resort check-in.

I booked the resort for its seclusion, but I thought there'd be guests in the few other cottages on the island. When I arrived, I realized I was wrong — it was just me and the staff for my entire stay.

My bungalow had a living room, bedroom, and bathtub with beach views.

The living room was huge. Kaila Yu

I booked the ocean-view bure, which had a spacious living room with a minibar, couch, and coffee table. The 1,650-square-foot suite, which felt like a very large space for one person, also had a king-sized bed.

The cottage was just a short walk to the white-sand beach and, to my delight, had a strong WiFi connection.

The bathroom and open-air lava-rock shower were stunning.

The open-air lava shower was in the middle of the two sink areas. Kaila Yu

The bathroom was an oasis in itself. There were two separate sinks and vanities and an open-air shower.

I enjoyed showering outside while technically standing in the middle of my bathroom.

I loved scheduling on-site activities whenever I liked.

I booked a scuba-diving trip and saw a manta ray. Kaila Yu

Plenty of activities were available at the resort, including kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, fishing, golf, and yoga-and-meditation classes.

I came to the resort to scuba dive, so I booked a slot with a guide and hoped to see some cool animals. This area is also a protected marine reserve, so taking or disrupting the natural resources is prohibited.

To my delight, the coral reefs were vibrant and teemed with swirls of colorful tropical fish and even a manta ray.

I spent my free moments on the beach.

If I had time, I lounged in a hammock on the beach. Kaila Yu

The beach outside my bungalow had a couple of hammocks and two shaded patio areas with small tables and chairs. Guests could request snorkeling gear, kayaks, paddleboards, or a mini sailboat if they wanted to go into the water.

I played with hermit crabs, rolled around in white sand, took a dip in the ocean, and watched eagle rays swim in the crystal-clear water.

As part of my all-inclusive stay, I got a free massage.

My massage therapist used several products, which added to the relaxing ambiance. Kaila Yu

During my stay, I took advantage of a free 50-minute massage, which began with a foot scrub.

Next, I enjoyed a hot-stone massage as the sound of lapping waves floated through the open windows.

Later, I went on a hike and saw stunning island views.

The views from Chieftain's Leap were particularly beautiful. Kaila Yu

When I first arrived at the resort, the host told me I could hike up Chieftain's Leap, a steep cliff offering beautiful island views.

On the morning of the hike, a resort employee acting as my guide drove us to the trail entrance. The hike was quite scenic, and we had beautiful views of the island when we neared the top.

The staff caught wild deer for lunch, and I helped stoke the fire.

I helped cook the wild deer for lunch. Kaila Yu

One day of my trip, the staff caught wild deer for lunch. I helped cook the meat in a traditional Fijian underground oven called a lovo.

The staff sat down for dinner with me one night.

We ate a delicious, fancy meal. Kaila Yu

The staff seemed to feel bad I was eating alone, so one day, they set up a beautiful meal and ate with me.

We enjoyed roasted deer, a coconut-and-lime-based Fijian ceviche called kokoda, and roasted parrot fish. I loved the fish because it was tender, flaky, and sweet.

I also tried steamed local root vegetables like taro, sweet potato, and cassava. The resort's version of rourou, which is prepared with taro leaves in coconut milk, was exceptionally creamy.

My favorite part of the meal was the stuffed chicken. The meat was stuffed with breadfruit, a savory, potato-like plant. We ended the meal with a delicious cinnamon-spiced, flaky apple pie.

I felt bad that the staff cooked only for me, but the food was delicious.

I enjoyed local fish, octopus, shrimp, spinach, and root vegetables cooked in bamboo. Kaila Yu

It was awkward knowing that the chef, waiter, and bartender only worked because of me. Still, I truly enjoyed the food.

All the meals, alcohol, and drinks were included in the resort's price, and I loved how the dinner menu continuously included local specialties. For example, the chef cooked and served seafood inside bamboo stalks.

Breakfast was one of the many highlights of the trip.

I liked the fruit plates and cappuccinos, but the banana bread was my favorite. Kaila Yu

Breakfast consisted of hot items like sugary coconut creme-infused French bread, mango-topped pancakes, and a rotating menu of Fijian baked goods.

I could order eggs however I liked, whether I wanted a simple scramble or a Benedict. I also loved the banana bread, which was hot, pillowy, and flavorful.

Next time, I'll visit the resort in the summer.

There were small showers and clouds during my stay. Kaila Yu

I traveled during Fiji's wet season, which runs from November to April. I experienced some intermittent rain, but these showers passed quickly.

Ultimately, the rain didn't matter because I spent so much time scuba diving and snorkeling. Still, I'd prefer to come in the summer to spend more time on the beach.

I fell in love with the Wakaya Island Resort and Spa and can't wait to return.

I loved many aspects of the island, like the crystal-clear water and beach. Kaila Yu

When I arrived, I was worried about being the only guest on the island, but the staff made me feel very welcome. I felt pampered with tasty food, activities like diving and hiking, and a beautiful beach all to myself.

The experience was worth the money, especially because there's nothing like being the only guest on a 2,200-acre property with an entire staff at your beck and call. There were some awkward moments here and there, but I doubt I'll be the only guest if I book during the busier summer season.

I had a great experience at the resort and will definitely be back.

