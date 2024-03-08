He had a 'hit list.' Why family long feared man sentenced in Bucks County murder

A Bucks County man will spend the at least 35 years in prison after admitting to fatally stabbing his elderly stepfather with a machete in 2022.

Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Wallace Bateman, Jr. sentenced to Brian Carey to 35 to 70 years in state prison for the murder of Joseph Jakimowicz, calling his death “an up close and personal murder.”

The sentence was part of a negotiated agreement, where Carey pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, as well as robbery, theft, stalking and possession of an instrument of crime.

As part of the plea agreement, Carey would serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder, but left Bateman to decide how much time he would get for the remaining charges.

In a packed courtroom, family and friends of the victim, one by one, urged the judge to impose the maximum penalty.

“Everything about our lives has been dismantled,” family friend Kristin Hermann said. “He was taken from us. Brian took him from us.”

Family members expressed concerns about their safety because their names appeared on a “hit list” Carey had authorities said.

“Please help me protect my family, “said Patricia Roldan-Jakimowicz.

Bristol Township authorities said Carey had ongoing issues with Jakimowicz that appeared to escalate after the 2019 death of Carey’s mother.

Jakimowicz was found stabbed to death in his Winder Drive home on Feb 15, 2022.

Carey, who had been homeless and mentally ill, was charged with murder after blood tests of stains on his clothing and a review of nearby surveillance footage placed him at the crime scene.

He was seen leaving the home in Jakimowicz's 2006 Chevy Trailblazer. The vehicle was later found in Philadelphia abandoned.

Jakimowicz was murdered on Valentine’s Day, but it wasn’t until the following day that his son went to check on him and found him dead near the front door of his home, curled in a fetal position.

Detectives said that Carey, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has substance dependence issues, believed Jakimowicz killed his mother and stole his inheritance, police said.

Caery texted threats and left threatening voicemails for Jakimowicz, police said. His stepfather’s name was among a list of relatives on a “hit list” of family members Carey wanted to kill, police said.

When police took Carey into custody, he had five knives and a large amount of money with him, according to police. Investigators believe the money was taken from Jakimowicz's home.

Carey was found with debris under his fingernails, dried blood around his cuticles and what appeared to be red, dried blood stands on the cuffs of his hoodie, police said. Blood spatter was also found on his sweatpants, court documents state.

Detectives tested the blood found on his sweatpants and found that it genetically matched the DNA profile of Jakimowicz, according to police.

