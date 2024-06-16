‘Had a heart for the kids’: Youth coach and teacher, Alex Chapman, dies at 43

When Alex Chapman was a child, his parents got him started in sports early. Youth athletics is where Chapman not only learned valuable life lessons, but also made lifelong friendships.

Chapman was a man of large stature, but his friends say he will be remembered for his large heart.

Edward Macklin met Chapman in middle school and remembered that ever since, the two shared a deep bond through sports, which grew into a friendship spanning decades.

“Alex was a gentle giant,” said Macklin. “Sports was the thing that kept us in the same realm. But growing to be friends you just realized that he was just a genuine person and always looked out for the people around him.”

Chapman, a teacher at Argentine Middle School and youth basketball coach, died May 10 from an aneurysm. He was 43.

Macklin said that though Chapman battled health issues through the years, it never stopped him from being there for others.

Macklin thinks that those who really knew Chapman would remember the passion he had for making an impact on the lives of youth through exposing them to lessons he learned through sports. He recalls the commitment his friend demonstrated while working with children of different ages, including young boys, teens, and young men.

Chapman believed that it was not about creating the next generation of great athletes, according to Macklin, but about helping to mold good men.

“Alex always had a heart for the kids,” said Macklin, who is a Kansas City, Kansas musician and producer. “He always wanted to push those kids to the next level.

Chapman graduate from Washington High School, and according to some of his friends, his dreams weren’t to be famous or to gain notoriety. He just wanted to help his community improve. Because he grew up in Wyandotte County he knew how easy it was for young men there to end up on the wrong path. Chapman wanted to be a positive influence.

He coached the KC Hoop Squad and the KC Outlaws youth basketball teams for years, making a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of children.

“I think coaching and the kids is what pushed him,” said Macklin. “That bond, relationship, consistency and love that Alex provided to student athletes was amazing.”

Friends of Chapman said his work with children went beyond being an athletic trainer and mentor for kids playing basketball. He also was a surrogate father figure for many young boys who needed someone to show them that someone cared and was there for them.

Elliot Berry, 43, first met Chapman in the third grade while playing on opposing teams. Over the years the two would end up playing on the same teams and watched each other grow into men and fathers.

Alex Chapman, seen in photo with his two sons.

Berry says that even with the amount of dedication that Chapman showed to the young athletes he coached, his first love was being a dad.

“He was really present in the lives of his kids and Chap loved being a dad,” said Berry. “Even with everything he had going on, the relationship he had with his children was the most important thing in his life.”

Berry, who is the godfather to Chapman’s children and vise-versa, says his family is deeply saddened by the death of Chapman and will miss the many late-night talks on life he would have with his friend.

Though one of his oldest and best friends is gone, Berry is thankful to have had someone in his life like Chapman.

“He just had a huge heart and wanted the best for the people around him,” said Berry, a substitute teacher. “I will miss the hours of conversations we would have about everything going on in our lives. Just sitting there talking about memories, being dads, sports or just cracking jokes.”

Since Chapman’s death, Berry and Macklin have learned even more about their friend. They’ve heard several stories about how Chapman established a foundation guiding many young men to do things they never thought possible.

“He was a factor in a lot of the lives he was involved with,” said Macklin. “He wanted to see the people around him happy and he wanted to see them winning in life.”

Chapman is remembered by his mother, Paula Richardson Ivy; brother Randy Mitchell; children Reymon Chapman and Alex W. Chapman, Jr.; along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Other Remembrances

Joyce Warren

Joyce Warren, insurance underwriter, died May 19. She was 73.

Warren was born in Layton, Louisiana on Aug. 5, 1950, to O.C. and Ophelia Gillyard.

She graduated from Sevier High School in Ferriday, Louisiana and later attended Friends University in Overland Park, Kansas where she received a Bachelor of Science degree.

In 1970 Warren married Andrew Warren and the couple remained married for the next 45 years until his death.

Warren worked at Gulf Insurance as an underwriter for 30 years until she retired in 2013.

Olivia Lamar

Olivia Lamar, social security worker, died May 14. She was 76.

Lamar was born on April 13, 1948 in Hollandale, Mississippi to G.W. and Viola Cosey. She graduated from Frobel High School in 1966 and went on to attend Wilberforce University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

In 1974 she moved to Kansas City and worked for the Social Security Administration as a claims representative. She met her husband, Lorenzo Lamar, at work.

Lamar was a poll worker during election years and was heavily involved in the community.

She is remembered by her two sons, Maurice and Reginald Lamar; brothers, Foster Stephens, Larry Stephens and Andrew Johnson; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.