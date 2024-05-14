‘I had to detach’: Carthage Council member explains why he walked out of meeting

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After walking out of Friday’s special city council meeting in Carthage, Councilmember Chris Taylor explained today (5/13) that he needed to put his health first.

“You all can do what you want. Excuse me Mr. Mayor, I’m sorry for the problem, because it’s either I leave or I’m going to go to jail,” said Councilmember Taylor while walking out of a special council meeting on Friday (5/10).

Taylor says his frustrations came to a head about 20 minutes into the meeting, after Tiffany Cossey accused the now former City Attorney, Nate Dally of not doing his job.

Dally, who wasn’t at the meeting, submitted his resignation in early April, and Friday was his last day on the job.

Taylor says Cossey then hijacked the meeting and began making illegal motions. He voiced his objection to what was taking place and decided to leave instead of showing his anger.

After that, Cossey along with newly elected Councilmember, Jana Schramm repeatedly disregarded the city’s ordinances and procedures, and in a move that appeared to violate the “Missouri Sunshine Law,” made motions and tried to create ordinances that were not listed on the agenda.

Cossey repeatedly stated that because the former council could suspend procedural rules, so could she and the current council.

“I motion that we suspend the rules,” Cossey has said during a number of the council meetings, including last Friday’s “Special Meeting.”

| The Latest From Carthage City Council:

Over the weekend, Taylor says he tried to watch the part of the meeting he missed.

“I did watch a little bit, but just to be honest I couldn’t watch much of it, and I missed the news because my blood pressure was so high that I had to detach. I just had to detach,” said Councilmember Taylor.

This was the fourth “Special Meeting” since the April 2 election and the sixth meeting overall. Tuesday (5/14), a seventh meeting will take place at Carthage City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Councilmembers are expected to discuss the hiring of a law firm to determine if the council has the ability to fire City Administrator, Greg Dagnan without the mayor’s consent.

They’re also expected to revisit scooter rental in the city and provide an update on last week’s storm damages.

